Buy this Montauk house, listed for $4.5 million, and the owners will throw in a 1954 Bentley.

The car, and much of the furniture in the home, is included with the sale of the five-bedroom Contemporary, which sits on 1.14 acres.

This particular model of the deep forest green Bentley is one of only six built by automaker Park Ward, the home’s listing agent says.

“The owners had always used this car as a weekend car when they came out here,” says Joan Hegner of The Corcoran Group. “Where they’re moving, they don’t really have any use for the car.”

As for the other part of the package, the nearly 6,000-square-foot house features three levels and six full bathrooms. A cathedral entryway leads into a great room with a wall of panoramic windows and a two-story beachstone fireplace. Pine flooring runs throughout the room, which includes a granite kitchen and a dining area with sliding glass doors that open to part of the home’s 3,200 square feet of deck.

The upper level of the house features a master suite and a junior master suite, each with a bathroom and a deck that offers water views. The guest quarters on the lower level include a family room and two en suite bedrooms. The guest wing opens to decking that leads to a 20-by-40-foot gunite heated pool, a spa and a poolhouse with a sitting room, kitchenette and bathroom.

The home — originally listed for $4.9 million in July 2015, per Zillow — also includes a basement with a weight room and storage area.

There’s also an attached three-car garage, a perfect place to park the Bentley.

“I’ve never had a listing of this nature that has all of these elements, especially with the car attached to it,” Hegner says. “For Montauk, it’s a highly unusual package.”