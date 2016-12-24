This three-bedroom, two-bath North Babylon Cape has a rooftop deck overlooking a portion of Belmont Lake State Park. It is listed for $360,000.
Set on an 80-by-111-foot parcel with a brook running through it, the house has a backyard with brick footpaths and two bridges over the brook.
“In the summertime, it’s magnificent when you look over the grounds and see the state park behind you,” says listing agent Joseph Jannace of Realty Connect USA. “It’s really a tremendous view — nice and quaint and serene.”
A brick path leads to a curved staircase and the 1,248-square-foot home’s front door. The foyer opens to the living room on one side and a bedroom and bathroom on the other. The living room flows to the dining room and then a kitchen filled with rustic wood cabinets.
Two bedrooms, including the master bedroom, are on the second floor, where there is another full bath and access to the deck through a doorway. The deck is perched atop a spacious 2.5-car attached garage, which has direct stairway access to the unfinished basement.
“If you’re a car buff, it’s a perfect place,” Jannace says.
Updated utilities include 200-amp electrical service and a high-efficiency gas boiler. The attic and unfinished basement have been re-insulated.
