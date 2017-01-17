Trump's childhood home in Queens: See photos
President-elect Donald Trump’s childhood home in Queens was set to be auctioned off on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
The five-bedroom Tudor, located at 85-15 Wareham Place in Jamaica Estates, is the same home listed on Trump’s birth certificate. Trump lived there until he was 4, when his family moved to a larger place on a neighboring block.
While it may lack some of the gold accents associated with Trump’s current properties, the home does offer a glimpse into the president-elect’s humbler beginnings.
In addition to the bedrooms, the house has 4½ bathrooms and boasts hardwood floors, a fireplace in the living room, a library, arched doorways and more.
Scroll down to take a tour.
Trump's childhood home in Jamaica Estates(Credit: Paramount Realty USA)
The house was built in 1940 by Trump's father, Fred, who was a developer. The house has 3,600 square feet and comes with a finished basement, five-car driveway and a two-car garage.
Living room features a fireplace(Credit: Paramount Realty USA)
The living room has hardwood floors and a fireplace.
Dining room(Credit: Paramount Realty USA)
The home has a formal dining room and a full eat-in kitchen.
Library(Credit: Paramount Realty USA)
Trump's childhood home also features a rarity for most city dwellings -- a library.
Enclosed back patio(Credit: Paramount Realty USA)
The enclosed back patio, which connects to the kitchen and the study, offers more shared living space opportunities.
Bedroom(Credit: Paramount Realty USA)
There are five bedrooms in the house. Trump was the fourth of five children and his family moved to a new, larger home on Midland Parkway in Queens after he turned 4.
Bedroom(Credit: Paramount Realty USA)
Another bedroom in the home offers plenty of natural light.
Bedroom(Credit: Paramount Realty USA)
Could this have been the room where Trump slept as a child? It's possible but Paramount Realty USA, the realty agency running the auction, has not specified which room belonged to which member of the Trump family.
