A master bedroom wing and an art studio are among recent additions to a converted circa-1900 carriage house in Locust Valley now listed for $949,000.

Original features in the three-bedroom, 3 1⁄2-bath home include barn doors and a century-old living room fireplace, says listing agent Jennifer Bliven of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Home Search Search Newsday for over 100,000 homes

“It’s got all the charm of a beautiful carriage house with the updates you want,” she says.

A living room with a large bay window and nooks and crannies, and the formal dining room are among original portions of the home, while the artist’s studio and first-floor master bedroom wing — one of two bedrooms on the ground level — were added about nine years ago, says Bliven.

A basement with a separate entrance and approximately 10-foot high ceilings was added at the same time and includes a playroom, workroom and laundry.

Handcrafted wood cabinets are found in the eat-in kitchen, which is equipped with a stainless steel gas stove, refrigerator and microwave, and includes a “unique and interesting” vintage slab of marble by the sink, Bliven says.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Mature plantings are found on the flat, 1-acre parcel, which includes courtyard-style parking in the front and fieldstone walls in the front and backyards. The dining room opens to a backyard patio.

Lattingtown Village beach rights are available to the property’s next owners, Bliven says.