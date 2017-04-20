This five-bedroom, four-bath Roslyn Heights house was built in 1951 as a Levitt ranch and has since been expanded to include a second story and a great room with vaulted ceilings, its listing agent says. The asking price is $1.575 million.

Complete with vaulted ceilings, wood floors and a “conversation pit” near a fireplace, the great room includes a dining area tucked behind a staircase to three bedrooms and two full baths on the second floor.

“The volume of this home is what sets it off,” says listing agent Jack Rossinsky of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “There’s lots of glass, and to walk into a home and see the sky, it’s a nice thing to have.”

The 3,286-square-foot home is one of several Levitt homes near the Roslyn Country Club that have been expanded, Rossinsky says. Others have been preserved in their original form and some have been torn down for new, modern construction.

The first floor includes the master bedroom suite, as well as a den, according to the listing. A recently updated kitchen features Wolf and other high-end appliances, Rossinsky says, who adds that the home’s bathrooms have also been updated. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and two full baths.

An attached garage includes the residence’s laundry room, which has a slop sink and folding space. The residence has three-zone heat and central air-conditioning as well as in-ground sprinklers.

The property includes a heated, free form in-ground gunite pool and a large paver patio with an outdoor bar and kitchen on 0.37 acres. A hot tub flows into the swimming pool through a waterfall.