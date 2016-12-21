This recently updated Victorian in Freeport, now listed for $359,000, dates back to 1893.
“It’s a great house that has a lot of character,” listing agent Kevin Leatherman of Leatherman Homes says of the three-bedroom, 1.5-bath residence, which has a wraparound porch.
Inside the 1,471-square-foot home, the living room leads to a den with a guitar rack mounted on the wall. The den is next to a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast nook nearby. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets. The living room, kitchen and formal dining room have been recently updated, Leatherman says. A mudroom and laundry and half-bath complete the floor.
The three bedrooms, including a master bedroom, are upstairs. One of the bedrooms has a walk-in closet, and there is a large, updated full bathroom featuring a claw tub.
Other updates include a new hot water heater in the home’s cellar, as well as a new washer, dryer and dishwasher. The chimney liner, attic door and steps have all been updated, and a storm door, fence, in-ground sprinkler system, cement patio and side-stoop pavers are also recent improvements.
Wood floors are found throughout the home, which is on a 50-by-150-foot lot and has a one-car detached garage.
