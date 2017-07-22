A circa-1878 Oceanside Colonial on the market for $449,990 is ripe for updates in the care of its next buyer, the current owners say.
Opportunities in the four-bedroom, three-bath home include an unfinished, all-hardwood stand-up attic with a wall of window and exposed full-cut lumber and two-by-fours.
“The house has a lot of potential,” says Carmela Dunford, who owns the 2,200-square-foot house with her sister Patricia Lubrano. “You don’t see houses like this — it’s very solid.”
Their father, Joseph Cangialosi, purchased the home in April 1961 for $20,500 with a $50 down payment, says Dunford; since that time, plaster walls and ceilings and vintage moldings throughout the home have been preserved.
The floor plan includes first- and second-floor eat-in kitchens and living rooms. There are two bedrooms on each floor; an en suite master is on the first floor. With proper permits, the house can be a “mother-daughter” two-family residence, according to the real estate listing.
Three-season porches with windows on two sides are on the first and second floors. The home includes a full, unfinished basement and gas heat.
The backyard on the 100-by-100-foot parcel was “a lot of fun” for kids, she adds.
The home is listed with Nancy Achstatter of Home and Hearth Real Estate.
