This modern beach house in Water Mill has 100 feet of direct Atlantic Ocean bulkhead waterfront, as well as 55 feet and a dock on Mecox Bay on a separate wetland parcel across the street. It is listed for $13 million.
The home has stone steps that lead to the cantilevered front door of the cedar-clad five-bedroom, three-bath residence designed by Stelle Lomont Rouhani.
Inside the 2,400-square-foot home, multiple ocean-facing spaces on the first floor, including the living room, kitchen and two bedrooms, have floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors to the outdoor deck, which has a covered outdoor dining area.
“It’s a very open kitchen. You can sit there while you’re preparing meals overlooking the ocean and the bay,” says listing agent Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty. He is co-listing with Lynda Packard, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
Upstairs, the master bedroom suite, which opens through large sliding glass doors to a private ocean-facing deck, has a walk-in closet and a skylight-equipped full bath. A pair of bay-facing bedrooms and the family room share a full bath.
A second-floor wraparound mahogany side deck — the home’s third — can be accessed from the master bedroom suite as well as sliding doors along the interior staircase. It is equipped with a fireplace, hot tub, and exterior stairs connecting to the beach and private oceanfront access. An outdoor shower is tucked underneath the staircase.
The property is landscaped with native sea grass, Grant says, and the Mecox Bay dock, which is set on a separate quarter-acre wetland parcel, can accommodate a jet boat or a jet ski.
