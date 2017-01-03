This Shelter Island traditional home, listed for $4.75 million, is built on property that once belonged to the “Borax King,” says the home’s listing agent.
Frank Smith, a miner in the 1800s, made his fortune in Death Valley, California, mining Borax, which is now used primarily as a cleaning agent. Smith purchased a large plot of land on Shelter Island in the late 1800s and built a house, which has since been knocked down, says Penelope Moore of Saunders & Associates.
On part of Smith’s former estate, not far from where his house was situated, is this five-bedroom, four-bathroom home, which was constructed in 2010. One original aspect that still remains, Moore says, is a stone-and-concrete Japanese bridge built by Smith that connects the home’s dock to a sandy area on the opposite side of the inlet.
The 6,228-sqaure-foot house, with four full bathrooms and two half-baths, features double height ceilings and walls of windows that offer water views.
“It’s a Hamptons-style house, which is unusual to see in Shelter Island,” says Moore, who adds that the house is two properties from a home Billy Joel once owned.
Beyond the foyer is a living room with a fireplace and doors that lead out to a waterfront deck. An archway opens into a granite kitchen, which includes a breakfast area and center island with a breakfast bar, and dining room, which boasts a butler’s serving pantry. The main level includes two guest suites, one of which is en suite.
The master suite, with a balcony overlooking the water and a fireplace, encompasses the entire second level. The master bathroom includes a walk-in shower with body sprays, a soaking tub, a double sink and a laundry center. The suite also features a bar area and two walk-in closets.
The lower level of the home, which is above grade, offers two bedrooms with water views, two bathrooms, a media room and a wine cellar.
Also on the 1.14-acre lot is a gunite pool, a built-in outdoor kitchen and a 1-1/2 story garage. The property, which looks out at Mashomack Preserve, includes 265 feet of waterfront, a dock and a lavender-lined walkway to the beach.
“It was built with an eye toward having views of the water,” Moore says. “With the preserve, those views will never change.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.