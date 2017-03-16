Real EstateClassifieds

This Charlotte, N.C., home has five bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms. The taxes are $3,967.

Here are 10 homes that are on the market for about $400,000. Some are from Long Island, the rest from communities across the United States -- South, West and Midwest.

Miller Place: $399,999 (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) This three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch is on a half-acre. The home — built in 1974 and renovated in 2012 — also includes solar panels and a full finished basement with a full bathroom. The property backs onto 80 wooded acres. The taxes are $11,123. (Lisa Jaeger, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-828-9630)

(Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) (Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate) The home, with an open floor plan, includes a dual-sided fireplace that warms both the living room and den. The fireplace in the living room is flanked by floor-to-ceiling, built-in shelving. New hardwood floors run from the living room to the dining room and kitchen, both with vaulted ceilings and a skylight. The kitchen, adorned with a mosaic backsplash and granite countertops, includes stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and an outside entrance that opens to a back patio. All three bedrooms have hardwood flooring.

Levittown: $399,999 (Credit: Realty Connect USA) (Credit: Realty Connect USA) This Cape, on a 60-by-100-foot property, includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property has an automatic gate in the driveway that leads to a one-car garage with electricity, air-conditioning and baseboard heating. The 1948 home includes a new three-zone gas heating system and water heater. The taxes are $10,637. (Mike and Felice Walsh, Realty Connect USA, 516-728-8275)

(Credit: Realty Connect USA) (Credit: Realty Connect USA) The living room, next to the dining room, includes a gas fireplace. Sliding glass doors off both the living room and den area open to a covered portion of the paver patio. Speakers are built into the ceiling throughout the first floor and also in the backyard, the agent says. Two bedrooms and a bathroom are on the second level.

(Credit: Realty Connect USA) (Credit: Realty Connect USA) The eat-in kitchen, with gas cooking, includes white cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The nook area in the kitchen features French doors that open to the paver patio.

West Babylon: $399,999 (Credit: Re/Max Signature Real Estate/Russell Pratt) (Credit: Re/Max Signature Real Estate/Russell Pratt) This high-ranch, on a 100-by-100-foot property, offers five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home, built in 1989, has a four-car driveway and an attached one-car garage. The property, at the end of a cul-de-sac, is around the block from Belmont Lake State Park. The taxes are $9,569. (Cheron Dinkins, Re-Max Signature Real Estate, 631-796-7573)

(Credit: Re/Max Signature Real Estate/Russell Pratt) (Credit: Re/Max Signature Real Estate/Russell Pratt) The living room, which boasts vaulted ceilings with a skylight, opens to the dining room. Sliding glass doors off the dining room lead out to an elevated deck that overlooks the backyard. Off the living and dining rooms is an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops. The master bedroom, on the main level along with two additional bedrooms, features a walk-in closet. Two bedrooms, a family room and a bathroom are on the first level of the home.

North Carolina: $400,000 (Credit: Keller Williams Realty/Matthew Benham) (Credit: Keller Williams Realty/Matthew Benham) This 3,681-square foot Charlotte home offers five bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. The brick Colonial, built in 1996, sits on a 0.40-acre property that also features an attached two-car garage. The taxes are $3,967. (Kent Temple, The Temple Team at Keller Williams Realty, 704-235-3000)

(Credit: Keller Williams Realty/Matthew Benham) (Credit: Keller Williams Realty/Matthew Benham) A two-story foyer opens to a great room with cathedral ceilings and a fireplace flanked by windows. A first-level master suite includes a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a tub and walk-in shower.

(Credit: Keller Williams Realty/Matthew Benham) (Credit: Keller Williams Realty/Matthew Benham) Off the kitchen is a sunroom that includes heated floors, vaulted ceilings with a skylight. The granite kitchen has white cabinets, a wine refrigerator and built-in desk. Off the kitchen is a sunroom that includes heated floors, vaulted ceilings with a skylight, and a glass pane door that opens to a back deck.

Florida: $399,000 (Credit: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices/Jeremy Flowers) (Credit: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices/Jeremy Flowers) This Orlando home, at 1,695 square feet, features three bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. The 0.07-acre property has an attached two-car garage. The taxes are $3,963. (Vanessa Loomie, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Results Realty, 646-438-4810)

(Credit: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices/Jeremy Flowers) (Credit: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices/Jeremy Flowers) The open floor plan includes a living room with hardwood floors and crown molding. The master suite features a walk-in closet, sliders that open to a private balcony, and a bathroom with a water closet, a double vanity, tub and shower stall.

(Credit: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices/Jeremy Flowers) (Credit: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices/Jeremy Flowers) The kitchen, with a breakfast bar and center island, opens to the formal dining room, which has an outside entrance from a paver patio. Off the second level is a 27-by-9-foot sun deck.

California: $397,000 (Credit: Main Street Realtors) (Credit: Main Street Realtors) This Los Angeles home, at 1,364 square feet, boasts three bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. The stucco home, which sits on 0.10-acre property, also features a gated front yard and a three-car garage. The taxes are $2,334. (Matthew Welch, Main Street Realtors, 562-822-1182)

(Credit: Main Street Realtors) (Credit: Main Street Realtors) The living room features coved ceilings with recessed lighting, refinished hardwood floors and a wood-burning fireplace. In addition to the full bathroom, which includes a walk-in shower and standalone tub, theres also a jack-and-jill bathroom. One of the bedrooms includes an outside entrance that opens to a covered patio.

(Credit: Main Street Realtors) (Credit: Main Street Realtors) The galley kitchen has a breakfast nook.

Montana: $399,900 (Credit: Bill Bahny and Associates) (Credit: Bill Bahny and Associates) This Wolf Creek home, which includes three bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, sits on a 39.85-acre property. The 2,985-square-foot home also includes a full finished basement with a wood-burning fireplace and walkout entrance. The taxes are $1,786. (Janet Walsh, Bill Bahny and Associates, 406-465-2547)

(Credit: Bill Bahny and Associates) (Credit: Bill Bahny and Associates) The house, built in 1994, features a living room with wooden vaulted ceilings and a stone fireplace. Panoramic windows, and double glass-pane doors that open to a deck, offer views of the property.

(Credit: Bill Bahny and Associates) (Credit: Bill Bahny and Associates) Off the living room is a dining area and the kitchen. A sunroom that runs along the side of the house has sliders that open to the deck.

Colorado: $394,950 (Credit: Re/Max Masters Millennium) (Credit: Re/Max Masters Millennium) This 904-square-foot Denver Ranch offers two bedrooms and one bathroom. The 1947 home sits on a 0.16-acre property that also includes a detached one-car garage. The taxes are $1,920. (Diane Wildrick, Re/Max Masters Millennium, 303-841-9147)

(Credit: Re/Max Masters Millennium) (Credit: Re/Max Masters Millennium) Wood floors run through the living room, which leads into a kitchen with maple cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

(Credit: Re/Max Masters Millennium) (Credit: Re/Max Masters Millennium) Off the kitchen is a family room that has an outside entrance opening to the backyard, which has a slate patio. Hardwood floors are featured in both bedrooms, one of which has sliding glass doors that open to the patio.

Texas: $399,900 (Credit: Sothebys International Realty) (Credit: Sothebys International Realty) This Houston home, at 4,467 square feet, boasts four bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. The 0.35-acre property, in a gated community, includes a two-car garage, a pergola and covered patio. The taxes are $13,590. (Bessie Wright, Martha Turner Sothebys International Realty, 713-822-4042)

(Credit: Sothebys International Realty) (Credit: Sothebys International Realty) The living room, with cathedral ceilings, features a floor-to-ceiling white stone fireplace. The first-floor master bedroom, with tray ceilings, has dual walk-in closets and a bathroom with double sinks, a shower and whirlpool tub. Three bedrooms are situated on the second-level, which includes an 18-by-17-foot landing atop the staircase that can be used as a game room or sitting area.

(Credit: Sothebys International Realty) (Credit: Sothebys International Realty) Tiled flooring runs from the living room to the windowed breakfast room and granite kitchen, which boasts cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a center island.

Missouri: $394,900 (Credit: HAUS OF YOU PHOTOGRAPHY) (Credit: HAUS OF YOU PHOTOGRAPHY) This 2,967-square foot home in Liberty features four bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. The 0.47-acre property also boasts a walkout basement, a back deck and a three-car garage. The taxes are $5,300. (Molly Rector, Your Future Address, 913-579-3377)

(Credit: HAUS OF YOU PHOTOGRAPHY) (Credit: HAUS OF YOU PHOTOGRAPHY) The 2008 home features an open concept main level that includes a granite kitchen with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a center island. It opens to a formal dining room and a family room with a fireplace and picture windows that look out to the tree-lined backyard.