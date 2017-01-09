The owner of this Wheatley Heights Colonial, a former DJ and restaurant owner, wanted his basement to reflect his former professions. So shortly after he bought the house, which is on the market for $738,888, he turned his unfinished basement into an entertainment room that includes a DJ booth, a dance floor and a granite wine bar. He never worked at a movie theater, but there’s one of those in his basement, as well.

The design of the room was “highly influenced by my restaurant,” says owner Wil Reyes. “I tried to mimic what my restaurant looked like back in the old days.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The elevated DJ booth overlooks a wooden dance floor with a full-wall mirror and disco lighting. Next to that is a home theater with a 75-inch rear projection television, surround sound, a theater curtain, six built-in reclining chairs and cinema-themed carpeting with images of movie reels and popcorn. The bar, on ceramic tile, features a sink, wine racks and glass shelving. French doors in the basement open to a half basketball court.

Reyes, the director of operations for a construction company, says family gatherings in the basement included a Sweet 16.

“What’s good about it is it’s a walkout basement that leads out to the basketball court, so we were able to put up a big tent outside so it was continuous with the basement,” he says.

The five-bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom Postmodern, built in 2005, includes a granite eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and sliding glass doors that open to a back deck, a family room with a fireplace, and a formal living room with decorative columns and a bay window. The master suite, with tray ceilings, includes a full bathroom. The .37-acre property, with a rounded driveway, includes an attached two-car garage with a playroom situated above it. The taxes are $18,597.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The listing agent is Maria Russo Schwartz of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.