Sellers Michelle and Rory Sherman
Address 16 Harbor Hills Dr., Port Jefferson
Asking price $689,000
The basics A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on a 0.35-acre lot
The competition A similar size home on Chips Court is listed for $659,000
Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, 2½-bath ranch on Soundview Drive sold March 15 for $515,000.
Taxes with no exemptions $11,783
Time on the market Since May 23
Listing agent Lisa Perry, Jolie Powell Realty, Port Jefferson, 516-459-2104
Why it’s for sale Michelle, 46, a pharmaceutical salesman, and Rory, 42, a physical education teacher, say they’re upsizing. They have a lot of family members who live out of state and need more room for overnight guests.
The Shermans bought their 2,288-square-foot home in August 2014 and changed its personality completely. Michelle shares:
“Basically, we redid the whole interior. We’re professional fixer uppers and took down walls and lightened it up. There’s lots of natural light. We really put our own stamp on it and made it ours. It’s farmhouse chic and cottagey and very different from before. We gutted the kitchen and made vaulted ceilings in the kitchen, living room and two of the three bathrooms. There are beautiful refinished hardwood floors throughout the home. We have a patio right off the kitchen. It’s great for entertaining. We bought this house because of the area. The Harbor Hills area is very desirable. It’s through the gates of Belle Terre and there are two beaches, the country club and the village all within a mile. The block is super kid friendly and we have amazing neighbors. There are barbecues every weekend. People stop by for a drink, and soon we’re around the fire pit. If you like friendly neighbors, this is the place for you. It’s a small school district and that’s one of the reasons we want to stay in this neighborhood.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.