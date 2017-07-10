Sellers Michelle and Rory Sherman

Address 16 Harbor Hills Dr., Port Jefferson

Asking price $689,000

The basics A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on a 0.35-acre lot

Michelle and Rory Sherman with their twin daughters, Chloe and Olivia, in the kitchen of their Port Jefferson house, which is on the market in July 2017 for $689,000.

The competition A similar size home on Chips Court is listed for $659,000

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, 2½-bath ranch on Soundview Drive sold March 15 for $515,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $11,783

Time on the market Since May 23

Listing agent Lisa Perry, Jolie Powell Realty, Port Jefferson, 516-459-2104

The backyard of Michelle and Rory Sherman's Port Jefferson house.

Why it’s for sale Michelle, 46, a pharmaceutical salesman, and Rory, 42, a physical education teacher, say they’re upsizing. They have a lot of family members who live out of state and need more room for overnight guests.

The Shermans bought their 2,288-square-foot home in August 2014 and changed its personality completely. Michelle shares:

“Basically, we redid the whole interior. We’re professional fixer uppers and took down walls and lightened it up. There’s lots of natural light. We really put our own stamp on it and made it ours. It’s farmhouse chic and cottagey and very different from before. We gutted the kitchen and made vaulted ceilings in the kitchen, living room and two of the three bathrooms. There are beautiful refinished hardwood floors throughout the home. We have a patio right off the kitchen. It’s great for entertaining. We bought this house because of the area. The Harbor Hills area is very desirable. It’s through the gates of Belle Terre and there are two beaches, the country club and the village all within a mile. The block is super kid friendly and we have amazing neighbors. There are barbecues every weekend. People stop by for a drink, and soon we’re around the fire pit. If you like friendly neighbors, this is the place for you. It’s a small school district and that’s one of the reasons we want to stay in this neighborhood.”