Sellers Ira and Carol Singer

Address 144 Spring Dr., East Meadow

Asking price $579,000

The basics A first-floor, two-bedroom, 2½-bath condominium with a fully finished basement in The Seasons at East Meadow, an over-55 community

The competition A similar sized unit in the same complex is listed for $509,000.

Nearest recent sale A similar sized unit in the same complex sold June 26 for $548,500.

Taxes with no exemptions $9,743 plus monthly common charge $439

Time on the market Since mid-July

Listing agent Sandi Polinsky, Goldilocks Real Estate, Mineola, 516-874-3033

Why it’s for sale Ira, 69, who is retired from sales and negotiations in the major appliance industry, and Carol, 69, a retired sales executive at Sub-Zero appliances, say they’re relocating to Florida.

The Singers are the original owners of this 2,100-square-foot condo, which they bought in 2011 and upgraded right from the beginning. Ira shares:

“When you reach a certain age, you get a little lazy and need to trade in a backyard for a clubhouse. It’s easy living here. I don’t have to mow the lawn or worry about snow removal. In fact, I don’t worry about anything! It’s a gated community, a real asset. We do a lot of entertaining. The lower level is finished with wood flooring, a bar area, a poker table and a large sitting area with a big TV. We have Superbowl parties and have friends over quite frequently. The master bedroom suite is on the main floor, and the master bath is large and tiled and the shower area is big and beautiful. The second bedroom faces the patio and has sliding glass doors to the patio. The whole unit is bright, and there are hardwood floors throughout. We upgraded quite a few things before we bought and just last year we updated the kitchen with new granite counters and sharp-looking backsplash glass tiles. The clubhouse is a very social environment, plenty of parties. You can choose to participate or not. There’s both an indoor pool and an outdoor pool, and a gym in the clubhouse. It’s a very welcoming community. We’re going to miss this place.”