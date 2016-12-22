Sellers Lauren Hubbard and William Kilgore

Address 201 High St., Port Jefferson

Asking price $499,000

The basics A three-bedroom two-bath 19th century Colonial on a 0.25-acre lot

The competition A similar-sized historic home on Thompson Street is listed for $474,900.

Recent sale in the area A historic home on Thompson sold for $663,000 on July 21.

Taxes $3,940 ($3,286 with STAR), both include village taxes

Time on the market Since Nov. 21

Listing agent Lauren and Bill are selling on their own and can be reached at 631-764-6226

Why it’s for sale Lauren, 53, executive director at the Maritime Explorium, and husband Bill, 53, a physicist, say they’re moving to Maryland for new job opportunities.

This circa-1860 home is in the heart of the Port Jefferson Village historic district. Lauren talks about both its location and charm:

“One of the best parts of living here is how close we are to the village. You can walk to the beach, restaurants, shops and library, but we’re still far enough away that we don’t get the noise. The house is updated. We did a new kitchen and new bathrooms and most of the electric and plumbing. It’s a beautiful oldie with some cute architectural details like arched doorways. We have a gas cast-iron stove. Everything is gas-and-plumbed from the street. We have a wonderful large eat-in kitchen, which is great for entertaining. In addition to the formal dining room and living room, there’s an extra little room that we use as an office but has been a playroom and a music room. Our backyard is wonderful, with a patio and gazebo and is very low-maintenance. We’ve transitioned to a mix of native and regular plantings that don’t require raking or mowing and we have year-round blooms. It’s a very private and a beautiful spot to hang out in during the summer. We’re in this lovely quaint historic district, but there are no limitations on making changes.”