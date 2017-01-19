Seller Lesa Dresher

Address 54 Bennett Ave., Huntington Station

Asking price $435,000

The basics A five-bedroom, three-bath farm ranch on a 0.56-acre lot

The competition A five-bedroom, three-bath Cape on Oakwood Road is listed for $439,000.

Recent sale in the area A three-bedroom, 1½-bath Contemporary on Bennett Avenue sold Oct. 12 for $360,000.

Taxes $12,754 ($11,257 with STAR)

Time on the market On and off since August 2015

Listing agent Lynda Olita, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Huntington, 631-662-2478

Why it’s for sale Dresher, 57, an office assistant for Western Suffolk BOCES, says she is downsizing but staying in the area.

Dresher’s home can be deceiving. There’s more space than meets the eye. She shares:

“The style of the house and the neighborhood are what attracted me. I grew up in Huntington and was familiar with the area. I like that the master bedroom and bath and a second bedroom are on the main level. There are two large bedrooms upstairs plus a den and a bathroom. My daughters had their own private area as teenagers. I have beautiful Brazilian cherry hardwood floors in the living room. It’s a large room and has a wood-burning fireplace, one of two. In 2015, I had the kitchen redone with new cabinetry, some new appliances and porcelain tiles that match the wood floors in the living room. The backyard is large and flat and has an in-ground pool. We’ve had many celebrations here, some with more than 100 people, and there was plenty of space. My daughter’s wedding was here with tents, a dance floor and a bar. It was a gorgeous event. My in-laws stayed with us from May to November and they had their own space with a living room and fireplace, a bedroom and bathroom. We’re in a wooded area, and the homes are on half-acre lots. It’s a great, child-friendly neighborhood.”