Seller Josh Gidding

Address 325 Lenox Rd., Huntington Station

Asking price $495,000

The basics A four-bedroom, 2½-bath brick Tudor on a 0.46-acre lot

The competition An expanded ranch on a 0.25-acre lot on Lodge Avenue is listed for $445,000.

Recent sale in the area A home on nearby Fairfields Lane sold Nov. 15 for $445,000.

Taxes $9,963 ($8,813 with STAR)

Time on the market Since Oct. 21

Listing agent Noel Kappauf and Debra Carr, Netter Real Estate, West Islip, 631-661-5100

Why it’s for sale Josh, 62, who was an English professor at Dowling College for 19 years, says he’s moving to Seattle to join his fiancee.

Gidding’s property is seemingly storybook-like. He shares his affection for the property:

“I love the natural environment. I’m surrounded with greenery. It’s very private. I love the stone gazebo in the backyard. It was built in 1941. I renovated the roof. It’s lovely to have cookouts there in the summer. The sunroom off the back of the house looks onto the backyard. The sunroom and living room are bright, with plenty of windows. The sunroom has a wood-burning fireplace. We actually call it the snow room in the winter because of the view when it’s snowing. One of the glories of the house is the hidden study on the second floor. It’s off a bedroom, but you can’t tell it’s there. It’s behind a hidden door. There’s actually two studies, one on the first floor and the hidden study. The archways and moldings are original, from 1941. The kitchen has black granite counters and a beautiful enamel, cast-iron sink. The deck off the sunroom was added two years ago. The house has central air-conditioning, although I’ve rarely used it. It was recently checked out and is in perfect working condition. I’ve had a wonderful 10 years here of quiet contemplation.”