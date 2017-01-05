Sellers Nicole and Chris Perrakis
Address 1094 Hyman Ave., Bay Shore
Asking price $339,000
The basics A three-bedroom, one-bath ranch on a 0.26-acre lot
The competition A three-bedroom, 1½-bath Colonial on Wilbur Street is listed for $379,990.
Recent sale in the area A four-bedroom, two-bath Colonial on Hyman Avenue sold Sept. 23 for $385,000.
Taxes $8,660 ($7,683 with STAR)
Time on the market Since Dec. 27
Listing agent Marissa Giordano-Randazzo, Coach Realtors, West Islip, 631-587-1700
Why it’s for sale Nicole, 37, an account executive for Myriad Genetics, and Chris, 38, a financial analyst, say they want to move to a larger home but stay in the area.
The Perrakises bought their house in 2007 and have done several upgrades. Their two boys, ages 5 and 8, attend the West Islip Public Schools. Nicole says:
“The great room consists of the kitchen, living room and dining room, which makes for a good flow and an open feel. We have a huge deck off the kitchen, which connects the house to the detached 1½-car garage. But even then there’s still a large backyard that’s completely fenced in with PVC fencing. And there’s a nice swing set that will be staying. We have a big weeping willow tree in the back along with a cherry tree that’s gorgeous in the spring. We’ve made some nice improvements. The water heater and furnace are new, and we renovated the bathroom. We also put in a new Andersen sliding glass door out to the deck. . . . It’s really a perfect house for a single parent, an older couple or a new couple just starting out. I’m going to miss this house. We have 10 years’ worth of memories raising our two sons here.”
