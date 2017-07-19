Sellers Joe and Joyce Villano

Address 16 Bay St., Bellmore

Asking price $475,000

The basics A three-bedroom, one-bath canal-front house on 60-by-100-foot lot

Recent sale in the area A four-bedroom, two-bath high-ranch on Prince Street sold Feb. 8 for $500,000.

Taxes $14,569

Time on the market Since Feb. 14

Listing agent Brendan Mills, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, East Norwich, 516-273-1428

Joe, 64, corporate director of finance at Catholic Health Services, and Joyce, 63, a homemaker, say they’ll be moving to Florida after retiring.

The Villanos’ setup makes the most of South Shore, canal-front living. The home was affected by superstorm Sandy, says Joe, who went on to talk about the house:

“It’s like a vacation home — light and airy with lots of windows and flooded with light. The living room has a cathedral ceiling and looks out to the water. If you’re sitting in the living room, you feel like you’re on a boat. Everything, and I mean everything, is brand-new, from flooring to electric, to the kitchen, the appliances, the bathroom. The kitchen is a cook’s dream. There’s granite everywhere, with huge counter space. We have a pot filler over the stove, an induction cooktop, a Bosch microwave conduction oven and a Bosch conventional oven. It’s great for entertaining both in and out. The composite deck is brand-new and maintenance free. There are gas-powered tiki torches from Oahu and a gas line for the grill. . . . Our house is only a block and half from Newbridge Park and its free concerts, ice-skating rink, pool and the full gamut of sport facilities, plus a kiddie park and dog run. We’re tucked away in South Bellmore. It’s like being in the country, yet only blocks away are restaurants and stores.”