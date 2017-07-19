Sellers Joe and Joyce Villano
Address 16 Bay St., Bellmore
Asking price $475,000
The basics A three-bedroom, one-bath canal-front house on 60-by-100-foot lot
Recent sale in the area A four-bedroom, two-bath high-ranch on Prince Street sold Feb. 8 for $500,000.
Taxes $14,569
Time on the market Since Feb. 14
Listing agent Brendan Mills, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, East Norwich, 516-273-1428
Joe, 64, corporate director of finance at Catholic Health Services, and Joyce, 63, a homemaker, say they’ll be moving to Florida after retiring.
The Villanos’ setup makes the most of South Shore, canal-front living. The home was affected by superstorm Sandy, says Joe, who went on to talk about the house:
“It’s like a vacation home — light and airy with lots of windows and flooded with light. The living room has a cathedral ceiling and looks out to the water. If you’re sitting in the living room, you feel like you’re on a boat. Everything, and I mean everything, is brand-new, from flooring to electric, to the kitchen, the appliances, the bathroom. The kitchen is a cook’s dream. There’s granite everywhere, with huge counter space. We have a pot filler over the stove, an induction cooktop, a Bosch microwave conduction oven and a Bosch conventional oven. It’s great for entertaining both in and out. The composite deck is brand-new and maintenance free. There are gas-powered tiki torches from Oahu and a gas line for the grill. . . . Our house is only a block and half from Newbridge Park and its free concerts, ice-skating rink, pool and the full gamut of sport facilities, plus a kiddie park and dog run. We’re tucked away in South Bellmore. It’s like being in the country, yet only blocks away are restaurants and stores.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.