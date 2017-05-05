Sellers Larry and Harriet Albala

Address 8 Horseshoe Lane, Commack

Asking price $469,999

The basics A four-bedroom, two-bath high-ranch on a 0.25-acre lot

The competition A similar size high-ranch on Peacock Lane is listed for $549,000.

Nearest recent sale Another home on Horseshoe Lane sold in October for $499,000.

Taxes $9,497, with no exemptions

Time on the market Since April 3

Listing agent Robyne Rosenberg, Long Island Professional Realty, Commack, 516-384-7783

Why it’s for sale Larry, 71, a retired chef, and Harriet, 68, a retired nursery school teacher, say they want to downsize.

The Albalas have lived in their 1,650-square-foot home since 1975. Larry shares:

“It’s very open. The living room flows into the dining area, which flows into the kitchen. We removed interior walls for an open concept living area. The outside is great, and I love gardening. . . . We have two fairly new decks, both made of yellow New England cedar. One, off the kitchen, has a stairway to the lower deck that’s even larger than the upper one. . . . There’s wood parquet flooring throughout the main level. The lower level has ceramic tile flooring . . . We love our community. Our road is horseshoe shaped, so the only cars going in and out are the homeowners. We did a new roof in 2010, from sheathing to shingles, and put in two skylights. We re-landscaped the front yard, creating a raised landscaping area using pavers for the retaining wall. The vinyl fence in the front and side yards is new. It’s a great home for both indoor and outdoor entertaining. We’ve had plenty of parties. When Harriet and I moved in, we were in our mid-20s. We have 45 years of exceptional memories raising our family. We want the new owners to love this home as much as we have. Our neighbors are wonderful and made our life here comfortable and enjoyable.”