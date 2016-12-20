Sellers: Julie and Brian Hanley

Address: 97 Woolsey Ave., Glen Cove

Asking price: $515,000

The basics: A four-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bath Tudor on a 50-by-125-foot lot

The competition: A four-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bath home on Dosoris Way is listed for $768,000.

Brian and Julie Hanley in their favorite room of their Glen Cove house on Dec. 8, 2016. They say they are downsizing.

Recent sale in the area: A four-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bath home on Woolsey Avenue sold Oct. 13 for $620,000.

Taxes: $10,934 ($10,074 with STAR)

Time on the market: Since Oct. 13

Listing agents: Roberta Cerasi and Mishelle Berger Calo, Glen Key Realty, Glen Cove, 516-286-0024

Why it’s for sale: Julie, 41, a freelance copywriter, and Brian, 38, an attorney, say they are downsizing but staying in the area.

The kitchen in the Hanleys' Glen Cove house on Dec. 8, 2016

Julie talks about the many nice touches she’s going to miss in the home. She shares:

“It’s one of those homes that can be deceiving about its size. On the third floor is the fourth bedroom, and it’s like a suite. It’s a really nice space with its own bathroom. . . . It’s been wonderful for us to be able to offer this private area [to guests]. My husband also has work space there.

"When we bought the house, the kitchen had a bar area, which we switched to a breakfast nook. When you first walk in, it feels like the craftsmanship of the home has been honored.

"When people walk in, they notice things that new houses don’t have . . . like moldings, stained-glass windows and a window bench that hides a radiator. These are details you don’t see anymore. Little details make it feel so homey. It’s such a sweet house.

"I grew up in Glen Cove, and it’s an amazing place to raise kids. Our neighbors are wonderful. It’s quiet, and we’ve always felt very safe. We have sidewalks, which for little kids is a nice thing. People need to know there’s a lot of love in this house. It looks like a sweet house, and it’s been a sweet house.”