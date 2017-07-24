Sellers Julie and Joseph McCann

Home Search Search Newsday for over 100,000 homes

Address 17 Southland Dr., Glen Cove

Asking price $799,000

The basics A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Cape on a 0.59-acre lot

The competition A four-bedroom, two-bath farm ranch on Duke Place is listed for $799,000.

Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial on Southland Drive sold May 31 for $1.45 million.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Taxes with no exemptions $11,993

Time on the market Since March 9

Listing agents Janine Fakiris, Carolina Boucos, Giselle DiMasi, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, Glen Head, 516-492-1480

Why it’s for sale Julie, 62, a retired retailer, and Joseph, 65, an attorney and judge, say they want to downsize.

The McCanns’ home is on East Island, formerly known as Morgan Island, which was the location of financier J.P. Morgan’s sprawling estate. Julie talks about the home they’ve owned since 1996:

“I think this little island is the most picturesque place to live on Long Island. There are only 137 homes on it, and we don’t have any streetlights. . . . People always mention how cozy and comfortable this house is. We have beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house and a wood-burning fireplace in our living room with a mantel custom made by a woodworker in Sea Cliff. There’s custom crown molding throughout the house and a custom staircase, banister and spindles. We put in all new energy-efficient windows five years ago. We spend most of our time in the living and dining rooms and outside on the patio. We also have a beautiful library. . . . We did new stucco and siding last year. . . . There’s a homeowners association that no one is mandated to join, but it comes with private beaches. We’re avid exercisers. I just came back from a five-mile walk. It’s a wonderful place to walk, run or bike. Great island living. We’re going to miss it.”