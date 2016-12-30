Sellers Tara and Steven Poli

Address 19 Thorman Lane, Huntington

Asking price $779,000

The basics A four-bedroom, three-bath split-level on 1.25 acres

The competition A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on Bay Road is listed for $799,000.

Recent sale in the area A four-bedroom, four-bath Colonial on nearby Bay Path Court sold July 13 for $815,000.

Taxes $15,437 ($14,354 with STAR)

Time on the market Since Dec. 7

Listing agent Maria Boccard, Daniel Gale Agency, Huntington, 631-427-6600

Why it’s for sale Tara, 37, a graphic designer, and Steven, 37, a plumbing and heating salesman, have found a vintage home in the area they want to restore.

In addition to the large property the house is on, the rooms are large in this Flower Hill-area home. Tara shares:

“The property and the neighborhood were the original draw for us. The house is on a large, truly parklike 1.25-acre lot in a million-dollar neighborhood. The backyard is large enough for a pool or tennis court. The living room, dining room and kitchen are on the main floor. Down five steps is the playroom, office and bathroom that we renovated all with radiant-heat flooring and nice French doors that lead to the backyard. Up five steps from the main level are two bedrooms and a bath, and then up five more steps is the master bedroom and bath and another bedroom. . . . There is hardwood flooring throughout the home except for the kitchen and bathrooms. We have a nice large porch in the back with walls of windows that look out onto the big backyard. A normal Sunday sit-down dinner in our family is 20-plus people, and it’s easily done here. We have a beautiful fireplace with an adjacent wooden feature wall, which has become very trendy.”