Sellers Vinny and Darlene Senisi

Home Search Search Newsday for over 100,000 homes

Address 871 S. Seventh St., Lindenhurst

Asking price $539,000

The basics A four-bedroom, three-bath raised Contemporary on a 38-by-80-foot canal-front lot

The competition A raised three-bedroom, two-bath canal-front postmodern home on Arctic Street is listed for $499,000

Recent sale in the area A raised three-bedroom, two-bath Contemporary on South Eighth Street sold Feb. 13 for $440,000.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Taxes $15,879 ($13,351 with STAR; both include Village of Lindenhurst taxes)

Time on the market Since Feb. 24

Listing agent Lisa Palermo, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Babylon, 631-274-7985

Why it’s for sale Vinny, 50, who is semiretired from the construction industry, and Darlene, 34, a sales manager for Marriott Corp., say they’re relocating to Florida to be closer to family.

The Senisis built their 2,500-square-foot home in 2004. Vinny says that a full-priced offer includes their 26-foot Grady White boat:

“We have seamless granite counters, custom cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms, and all three bathrooms are tiled, floor to ceiling, with either porcelain or tumbled marble tile. The master bath shower has body jets, 12-inch rain showerheads and a top-of-the-line Jacuzzi. I’m a former chef, so we have great high-end kitchen appliances like a gas Garland stove and a Viking hood. . . . We’re 11 1⁄2 feet above flood grade, so our flood insurance is only $450 a year. And the homeowner’s insurance is cheaper because we have a sprinkler system throughout the house . . . The bulkhead is only 13 years old and made of corrugated plastic that will last 100 years. . . . This home is perfect for entertaining. We had a wedding here with about 120 people. And our great neighbors opened up their backyards so we could have the bar in one and the dance floor in another. It was incredible. Another best thing about the house is our neighbors. We’ve been trying to find a setup like this in Florida, and it’s not easy.”