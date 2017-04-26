Sellers: Michael O’Dwyer

Address: 1 Dodge Lane, Old Field

Asking price: $579,000

The basics: A three-bedroom, two-bath two-story home on a one-acre lot

The competition: A three-bedroom, 1½-bath Colonial on Old Field Road is listed for $699,000.

Nearest recent sale: A 5-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial on Holly Lane sold Nov. 21 for $812,500.

Taxes: $18,811 ($17,195 with STAR; both include Village of Old Field taxes)

Time on the market: Since April 6

Listing agent: Michael O’Dwyer is the owner and can be reached at 631-689-6980

Why it’s for sale: O’Dwyer, 56, a real estate broker, says he’s bought a 200-year-old home he’s restoring.

O’Dwyer has done substantial upgrades since purchasing this home two years ago. He says:

“The location is one of the best features. It’s right at the entrance to West Meadow Beach, where I walk three miles every morning. There’s a nice year-round water view from the deck. The property has some beautiful plantings, like rhododendrons, mount laurel, climbing hydrangeas, camellias, and a giant Dawn Redwood tree.

"I’ve had parties in the house for over 100 guests. It’s great for entertaining. There are two wood-burning fireplaces, and a wood-burning stove in the den where in the winter it’s great to curl up with a good book.

"The first floor has a family room with a wood stove, a bedroom with a fireplace and French doors to the outside plus another bedroom and bath. The second floor is the living room with a fireplace and French doors to the deck, the kitchen, dining room and office and a bedroom and a bath.

"I brought in city water, city gas, installed a new heating system, new electric, and updated both bathrooms. There’s a large slate patio in the backyard. This home is waiting for the next owner — someone who wants to live the beach lifestyle.”