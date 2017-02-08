Seller Susan DeLuca

Address 475 Grove Ave., Patchogue

Asking price $749,000

The basics A five-bedroom, 3 1⁄2-bath Contemporary on a half-acre beach-front lot

The competition A five-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bath Colonial on Conklin Avenue is listed for $1.075 million.

Recent sale in the area A waterfront ranch on nearby South Breeze Drive sold Aug. 1 for $645,549.

Taxes $19,588 ($18,464 with STAR)

Time on the market On and off since July 2015

Listing agent Thomas McGiveron, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Farmingville, 631-831-9048

Why it’s for sale DeLuca, 64, who is retired and had previously co-owned a sheet fabrication company, says she is downsizing and planning to move out east.

Susan and her former husband designed this 3,180-square-foot home and had it built in 1989 as their ideal waterfront home. Susan says:

“The house has an open floor plan and was designed for entertaining. We wanted people around even while we were cooking. I love the beach and being able to walk out the backyard with my grandchildren to collect shells and sea glass. We’re close to Fire Island and used to Jet Ski over to the beaches. This home is for beach lovers, boating enthusiasts or people interested in fine dining and an active village. We’re at the corner of the Great South Bay and Swan River. Two marinas are nearby. I redid the kitchen in 2004 after attending culinary school. It’s a fabulous chef’s kitchen with Thermador appliances, three dishwashers, a double wall oven, two warming drawers and a pot filler. A second island for food prep is on wheels. We hosted my son’s wedding on the beach with over 125 guests. It was simply amazing. The house has about 40 oversized windows, four nine-foot sliding glass doors and plantation shutters in several rooms, so sunlight is abundant. The lower level is completely finished and has plenty of storage as well as a sauna, a full bath and a huge cedar closet. After Sandy, there was water damage on the lower level that required only new wallboard.”