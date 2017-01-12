Sellers Diane and James Strumlauf

Address 8 Clark St., Selden

Asking price $424,999

The basics A four-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bath Colonial on a 110-by-95-foot lot

The competition A similar size home on Adamson Street is listed for $525,000.

Recent sale in the area A Colonial on Clark Street sold Aug. 5 for $438,000.

Taxes $16,652 ($15,536 with STAR)

Time on the market Since Feb. 29

Listing agent Edward Sanders, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Smithtown, 631-495-0001

Why it’s for sale Diane, 57, a customer service representative at a hospice agency, and James, 58 who is disabled, need to downsize and would like to be closer to Diane’s job in Farmingdale, Diane says.

The Strumlaufs’ home is a roomy 3,000 square feet and has several wheelchair-accessible features. Diane shares:

“The open floor plan is great for families and entertaining. It’s spacious, and we’ve had lots of holiday dinners and celebrations. There’s a formal dining room off the kitchen. We turned part of the living room into a den and added a built-in desk and bookcases. We spend most of our time in the living room, which is off the kitchen. When my grandson was here, I could be cooking at the stove and still keep an eye on him. We have an ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) regulation ramp in the garage, and all the doorways are a minimum of 32 inches wide. The master bedroom is on the second floor, and we have a hydraulic lift that goes right into the master bedroom. My husband wheels onto the lift and travels to the second floor. It’s also good for multigeneration families. When my mom visits from Florida, she’s able to use the lift to go to the second floor. The master bathroom has a roll-in shower. We made all these changes in 2005. The bedrooms are very spacious. We raised our son and daughter here, and my daughter’s family stayed with us for 20 months, and there was plenty of room for everyone.”