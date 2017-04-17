Sellers Amy and Jeffrey Behrens
Address 172 Anchorage Dr., West Islip
Asking price $849,000
The basics A four-bedroom, three-bath wide-line high ranch on a 0.28-acre canal-front lot
The competition A similar size canal-front home on Wagstaff Lane is listed for $1,287,000.
Nearest recent sale A Colonial on nearby Piper Court sold March 30 for $585,000.
Taxes $19,481 ($18,337 with STAR)
Time on the market Since Feb. 15
Listing agent Christine Dubay Ferris, Exit Realty All Pro, Bay Shore, 631-871-1661
Why it’s for sale Amy, 53, and Jeffrey, 55, say they’re relocating to Florida.
Amy says their 2,800-square-foot home sustained no damage during superstorm Sandy. She talks about the house:
“We love sitting on the deck watching the sun set every night. We’re at the head of the canal. Our view is straight down the canal. We have a screened-in porch with its own heat and AC. We added it three years ago and use it year-round. It’s magnificent. We have a big TV and couches in there. It’s our favorite room. There are screens to get fresh air in the spring. . . . Living on the canal has easy access. Jump on your boat and you’re seven minutes from the bay. We have a 2 1⁄2-car heated garage. My husband is in love with that garage. . . . This is an entertainer’s home. There’s a large living room, a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen. Plus a den downstairs. We also have a new whole-house generator. We were high and dry during Sandy. The top deck, with two motorized awnings, has the water view off the kitchen and living room. Our parties have been phenomenal. The house has great flow. The den downstairs has a wood-burning fireplace and a wet bar.”
