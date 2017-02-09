Seller: Karen and Craig McCarthy
Address: 20 Iroquois Place, Massapequa
Asking price: $799,800
The basics: A five-bedroom, four-bath farm ranch on a 0.24-acre waterfront lot
The competition: A five-bedroom, three-bath waterfront home on Riviera Drive East is listed for $899,000.
Recent sale in the area: A four-bedroom, two-bath home on nearby East Shore Drive sold Aug. 26 for $420,000.
Taxes: $25,601 ($24,328 with STAR)
Time on the market: On and off the market since 2014
Listing agents: Monique Serena and Margaret Fusco, Douglas Elliman, Huntington, 631-498-1711
Why it’s for sale: Karen, 56, executive director at a marketing agency, and Craig, 56, who is in construction, say they’re downsizing.
The McCarthys bought their home in 2001 and immediately renovated and expanded it to take advantage of its waterfront location. Karen talks about the house:
“We completely renovated the house when we bought it. It was a small ranch, and the common areas were in the front. We moved them all to the waterfront side. It’s a real entertainment house.
"Everything revolves around the water. It’s for someone who likes to boat, fish or entertain. We have a huge pavered patio with a built-in fire pit. There are water views from every room — including a walk-in closet.
"The whole second floor is really a suite — a master bedroom with a bath and a balcony, a den and another bedroom we used as an office. The kids were downstairs, we were upstairs.
"There’s a second master bedroom on the main floor — great for older parents. After Sandy, the whole downstairs was rebuilt, so everything there is only four years old. It has an open floor plan. Even the front of the house has a water view.
"The neighbors are great. The kids grew up with the kids next door. They had a great time jumping off the bulkhead into the water. Leaving is bittersweet. I’d be staying here if it wasn’t so big.”
