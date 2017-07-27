Seller Ed Beylerian
Address 1150 S. Harbor Rd., Southold
Asking price $526,000
The basics A three-bedroom, two-bath ranch on 0.5-acre lot
The competition A three-bedroom, two-bath ranch on Bennett Lane is listed for $599,000.
Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, two-bath ranch on Glenn Road sold May 8 for $562,500.
Taxes with no exemptions $5,654
Time on the market Since May 3
Listing agent Nicholas Planamento, Town & Country Real Estate, Mattituck, 631-948-0143
Why it’s for sale Ed, 84, a retired IBM customer engineer for IBM, says he’s moving to Florida to live with his daughter.
Ed’s 1,500-square foot home is sited on a bucolic, treed half-acre lot. He and his wife, who passed away last year, had it built 20 years ago when Ed retired. He shares:
“I love my backyard. There’s a pool surrounded by a deck and beautiful sunsets to watch every night. I enjoy sitting out there under the pergola enjoying a beer and the warm weather. It’s very comfortable. There’s also a nice pavered patio next to the pool. . . . The living room and dining room are one long room with a wood-burning fireplace in the living room end. We have lots of windows, and it’s very bright and airy. The kitchen is right off the living room, which is also near the door to the back deck. The kitchen is large and fits a nice dinner table and chairs. In addition to the 1½-car garage, there’s also a 12-by-16-foot shed in the backyard. . . . There are wineries nearby. Everyone that comes here loves this property. I have blueberries growing in the backyard along with a pear tree. It’s a peaceful, relaxing neighborhood. I’m going to miss this place.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.