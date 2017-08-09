Sellers Barbara and Joe Biondo

Address 16 Waters Edge, Shirley

Home Search Search Newsday for over 100,000 homes

Asking price $389,900

The basics A three-bedroom, 2½-bath condo in the 22-unit Waters Edge condominium community

The competition A similar size unit in the complex is listed for $344,900.

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, 2½-bath condo in the Waters Edge condo community sold Feb. 14 for $385,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $4,800, plus $525 monthly common charge

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Time on the market Since May 1

Listing agent Bobby Herrick, Century 21 Herrick Real Estate, Bay Shore, 631-968-5300, ext. 121

Why it’s for sale Barbara, 66, a retired school administrator, and Joe, 67, a retired science teacher, say they want to move to western Long Island to be closer to family.

The Biondos’ 2,400-square-foot condo takes full advantage of the sun and fun of Long Island’s South Shore. Barbara says:

“There are water views from every window. We’re at the foot of Smith Point Bridge and have stunning views of Moriches Bay. Two decks are off the back of the condo and one is off the front so we have terrific views of both sunsets and sunrises. . . . The main level is open concept and home to the kitchen, dining room, living room and half-bath. The master suite, with lots of closet space, and the second bedroom are on the next level. The master bath has a jetted tub and travertine and glass tile work. The loft has two skylights. We use it as an office. . . . We gutted most of the house when we moved in and put in a new kitchen with beautiful granite counters, maple cabinets and a tile floor. A movable island is used as a buffet or bar. The sunken living room has a gas fireplace on one end and is surrounded by custom cabinetry that provides great storage. . . . We’re 10 feet above sea level . . . and had zero damage from Sandy. There’s an in-ground pool and a cabana in the complex . . . very quiet here. The summer is fabulous. There’s always boaters, kayakers and jet skiers on the water. It’s like living at a resort. Just a short walk to the beach and great fishing.”