See what Newsday's movie, TV, music, theater and book critics have to say about trends (the Hollywood diversity boom), surprises (Beyoncé's "Lemonade," halftime show and more), breakouts (Zayn Malik's solo debut) and letdowns ("Ghostbusters") that made up the year in pop culture.

Breakout: Alden Ehrenreich (Credit: AP/Francois Duhamel) (Credit: AP/Francois Duhamel) After several hit-and-miss movies, Alden Ehrenreich lit up the screen this year as a charming cowpoke in the Coen brothers’ “Hail, Caesar!” Warren Beatty also nabbed him for the comedy “Rules Don’t Apply,” but despite that flop, the 27-year-old has hit the big time: Ehrenreich will play the young Han Solo in a “Star Wars” spinoff slated for 2018.

Breakout: Tracy Letts (Credit: Alison Cohen Rosa) (Credit: Alison Cohen Rosa) He’s best known as the Pulitzer-winning playwright of “August: Osage County” but, at the age of 51, Tracy Letts is reinventing himself as a film actor. He’s been in five movies this year, most notably “Indignation,” a Philip Roth adaptation in which he memorably plays a combative college dean. The silver-haired actor isn’t slowing down, either: He’ll star in Greta Gerwig’s comedy-drama “Lady Bird” next year.

Breakout: Dan Fogler (Credit: AP/Jaap Buitendijk) (Credit: AP/Jaap Buitendijk) Hefty, scruffy comedian-actor Dan Fogler has mostly played “wacky” types in movies like “Fanboys” and “Balls of Fury,” but he changed course for “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” Fogler plays Jacob Kowalski, a non-magical but very special New Yorker whose humility and self-deprecation make him the heart of the movie. Audiences ate him up, and Fogler has officially been added to the sequel.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Breakout: Zayn Malik (Credit: Getty Images for iHeartRadio/Jason Kempin) (Credit: Getty Images for iHeartRadio/Jason Kempin) Sure, Zayn Malik was already a global superstar in One Direction. But his debut, “Mind of Mine,” showcased a breadth and depth that was under wraps as one-fifth of the boy band. He applied his warm, pliable vocals to Frank Ocean-ish soul (“Pillowtalk”) and pop ballads (“Fool for You”) equally well.

Breakout: The Chainsmokers (Credit: Getty Images /Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images /Christopher Polk) The crafty electro-pop duo from New York made the rare jump from a pair of novelty hits (remember “#Selfie” and “Kanye”?) to chart-topping mainstream success with a trio of Top 10 hits — “Roses” with Rozes, “Don’t Let Me Down” with Daya and “Closer” with Halsey, which parked at No. 1 for three months.

Breakout: Lori McKenna (Credit: Getty Images/Noam Galai) (Credit: Getty Images/Noam Galai) Veteran songwriter Lori McKennahad a banner year in 2016, Grammy nominated for song of the year for co-writing Little Big Town’s smash “Girl Crush” and seeing her song “Humble and Kind” top the country charts after Tim McGraw covered it. She also released her own acclaimed album “The Bird & The Rifle” (CN), which landed three Grammy nominations for 2017.

Breakout: Sal Valentinetti (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Hey, yo, what would a year-end list in Newsday be without finding some spot on it for a 21-year-old from Bethpage who’s worked the lunch delivery shift for D’Angelo’s in Albertson? Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti made it all the way to the “America's Got Talent” finale and in the process, woke up the crowd, the show, and that new judge — some guy named Simon.

Breakout: Chrissy Metz (Credit: NBC/Ron Batzdorff) (Credit: NBC/Ron Batzdorff) At 37, Chrissy Metz — who plays Kate Pearson — is not exactly a newcomer, and “American Horror Story” fans may distantly recall her as “Wiggles” in “Freak Show.” But as the sibling struggling with weight issues, she’s one of the defining roles in one of the defining series of the 2016 season, "This Is Us."

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Breakout: Millie Bobby Brown, 'Stranger Things' (Credit: Netflix/Curtis Baker) (Credit: Netflix/Curtis Baker) With blank stare and killer moves, Millie Bobby Brown’s “Eleven” helped turned Netflix’s “Stranger Things” into one of the breakout hits of the year, filled lots of other breakout performances — but choices have to be made, and she’s the one.

Breakout: Ben Platt (Credit: Matthew Murphy) (Credit: Matthew Murphy) Heretofore known as the guy who was obsessed with “Star Wars” in the two “Pitch Perfect” movies, actor Ben Platt makes a multilayered, genuine star-making splash in “Dear Evan Hansen.” He plays a severely anxious, socially impaired teen who accidentally becomes a social-media phenomenon and is so astute that, even when the provocative new hit musical cures Evan too easily, we celebrate his chance to live a better life.

Breakout: Josh Groban (Credit: Chad Batka) (Credit: Chad Batka) No kidding. When it was announced that mainstream pop headliner Josh Groban was cast in the Broadway transfer of the immersive, experimental “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,” it was hard not to be cynical about what seemed like star-casting run amok. In fact, Groban — playing the melancholic 19th century Russian Pierre in a fat suit — gives a passionate, subtle portrayal full of both heart and creamy, luscious singing.

Breakout: Joe Morton (Credit: Monique Carboni) (Credit: Monique Carboni) Sure, many now know him as Rowan Pope, the nefarious father in “Scandal,” but Joe Morton began his career in the ’70s as one of the brightest lights on the New York stage. Still it was hard to anticipate his magnificent return last summer to the stage — and to singing — in “Turn Me Loose,” a terrific new Off-Broadway biography of groundbreaking comedian and civil-rights activist Dick Gregory.

Breakout: Colson Whitehead (Credit: Madeline Whitehead) (Credit: Madeline Whitehead) A 2002 MacArthur Fellow and the author of eight books, Colson Whitehead is no newcomer to the literary scene. But since “The Underground Railroad,” his new novel about an escaped slave’s adventures as she travels toward freedom, was an Oprah pick and a National Book Award winner, Whitehead has become a household name.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Breakout: Emma Cline (Credit: Megan Cline) (Credit: Megan Cline) In a year of terrific first novels, “The Girls,” by Emma Cline, was a bestseller and a standout. Set in the ’60s and the present, its narrator recalls her involvement with a fictional version of the Manson family. The 27-year-old author’s $2 million contract was a three-book deal, so fans can rest assured there’s more on the way.

Breakout: Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney (Credit: Lisa Whiteman) (Credit: Lisa Whiteman) The debut novel of 55-year-old author Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney, “The Nest” was an instant bestseller when it came out in March, giving hope to late bloomers everywhere. The story of four adult New York siblings quarreling over a long-awaited inheritance, it’s family dysfunction at its most rollicking, full of intelligence and humor.

Trend: The art-house renaissance (Credit: Mirella Cheeseman/Mirella Cheeseman) (Credit: Mirella Cheeseman/Mirella Cheeseman) The New York area is sprouting a new crop of art-house theaters: The Metrograph in Manhattan and a new Alamo Drafthouse in Brooklyn both opened this year, and the Nitehawk Cinema announced it would also open a new venue in Brooklyn. How this unexpected theater boom will affect Long Island’s art-house community remains to be seen, but it’s a clear sign that streaming video hasn’t killed the moviegoing experience yet.

Trend: Marvel goes counterculture (Credit: Marvel) (Credit: Marvel) Are the Avengers too middle-of-the-road for you? Captain America too goody-goody? Marvel’s got you covered. Between this year’s psychedelic, trippy-dippy “Doctor Strange” (coproduced by Disney) and the R-rated hit “Deadpool” (not with Disney but with Fox), the Marvel machine has figured out how to offer edgy counterprogramming to its own mainstream programming. Either way, your money goes to the same place. Resistance is futile.

Trend: Hollywood opens its doors (slightly) (Credit: David Lee/Photo credit: David Lee) (Credit: David Lee/Photo credit: David Lee) Major movies directed by women (including “Queen of Katwe” and “The Edge of Seventeen”), high-profile roles for black actors (from Denzel Washington in “Fences” to Taraji P. Henson in “Hidden Figures”) and least one clear instance of non-whitewashing (the Pacific Islander voice actors of Disney’s “Moana”) adds up to proof that the male-dominated film industry is starting to spread around its opportunities. Whether we’ll see that reflected in the Oscar nominations is still an open question.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Trend: Death (Credit: Getty Images/Andrew H. Walker) (Credit: Getty Images/Andrew H. Walker) No, death is not new. However, this was an unusually brutal year, claiming Prince, David Bowie, Leonard Cohen and so many more. And as the stars of rock’s heyday reach ages where mortality increasingly comes into play, things will only get worse. Perhaps 90-year-old Tony Bennett needs to share some of his secrets.

Trend: Streaming concerts (Credit: Getty Images/Andrew Burton) (Credit: Getty Images/Andrew Burton) Fans of live music can pretty much see as many concerts as they want from the comfort of their living rooms, as streaming shows now trickles down from the biggest tours and festivals to local bands. And it’s only going to be more prevalent as virtual reality use increases in the near future.

Trend: Video mania (Credit: Getty Images for SXSW/Neilson Barnard) (Credit: Getty Images for SXSW/Neilson Barnard) Fear not, YouTube addicts. There will be even more music-related content for you to watch. Now that we’re used to three videos being released for nearly every major single — a lyric/preview video, a traditional music video, a live version video — you can increasingly add a behind-the-scenes video, as well as all the Facebook Live, Snapchat and Instagram clips that go with them.

Trend: The diversity boom (Credit: Netflix/Myles Aronowitz) (Credit: Netflix/Myles Aronowitz) 2016 was by far the best year in history for diversity, on-screen and off. More actors, more writers, more directors of color found their way to the small screen — and Emmy winner circle — than ever before, yielding some of the best of television, from “black-ish” to “Master of None” to “Luke Cage” to “The Get Down.” There’s still work to be done, and gains to be consolidated. At least the work — and those gains — have begun.

Trend: Comedy reborn (Credit: Adult Swim) (Credit: Adult Swim) Television, along with its vast audience, sometimes collectively wrings its hands over the question, Is Comedy Dead?, until shows like “Veep” come along to blow both hand-wringing and question to smithereens. No wringing in ’16 — instead everyone was preoccupied with the comedy boom. There’s almost too much out there now, from a show about a horse (“BoJack Horseman”) to another about squidbillies (an Adult Swim oddity about squids who are also hillbillies). Comedy covered a vast spectrum in ’16. A newcomer was about motherhood (“Better Things”), another about breast cancer (“One Mississippi”). Another had an unusual name (“Fleabag) and a very funny lead (Phoebe Waller-Bridge). Most were also worthy. TV comedy is more alive than ever.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Trend: Peak TV gets peakier (Credit: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown) (Credit: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown) Once there was an old, tired joke about 500 channels (and nothing on any of them). In 2016, there were 500 scripted shows (and no one had time to watch them all). As FX chief John Landgraf — who did all the counting — has predicted, TV will reach the peak one of these days, and then begin the descent. But for now, television is booming — or more accurately, the streaming services, which are scrambling for subscribers and using high-quality product as bait. Will 2017 bring more of the same? We can only hope.

Trend: Pop musicians and singer-songwriters keep falling for the theater (Credit: Pamela Hanson) (Credit: Pamela Hanson) “Waitress” has music by Sara Bareilles. “Bright Star” had a bluegrass score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. The Emilio and Gloria Estefan songbook isn’t new, but it’s new to Broadway in “On Your Feet!” Despite the risk of high-profile shaming, so many pop artists have crossed over this year that the word crossover sounds ridiculously quaint.

Trend: Big actors in teeny, tiny theaters (Credit: Chad Batka) (Credit: Chad Batka) Daniel Craig and David Oyelowo chose to do “Othello” Off-Broadway in the 199-seat New York Theatre Workshop, Sutton Foster played “Sweet Charity” in a 222-seat theater for The New Group and Jason Sudekis, favorite of “Saturday Night Live” and comedy movies, chose to make his New York Stage debut in “Dead Poets Society” at the 199-seat Classic Stage Company. Obviously, the paycheck — $600 a week — is not the attraction.

Trend: Literary celebrities (Credit: Gallery Books) (Credit: Gallery Books) Used to be, if you were a star with a story to tell, you called in a ghostwriter. But this year entertainers are making magic on their very own laptops. Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run,” Amy Schumer’s “The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo” and Trevor Noah’s “Born a Crime” all offer good reading as well as inside scoop.

Letdown: 'Ghostbusters' (Credit: Columbia Pictures/Hopper Stone) (Credit: Columbia Pictures/Hopper Stone) It was greeted with elation: an all-female version of the 1984 classic starring Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig! Then came the backlash from African-Americans (over Leslie Jones’ diminished role) and general doubts about the muddled trailer. When the movie finally arrived, it wasn’t a triumph or a disaster — just another so-so summer comedy. The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man is probably regretting his involvement.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Letdown: 'Rules Don't Apply' (Credit: AP/Francois Duhamel) (Credit: AP/Francois Duhamel) If there’s still such a thing as Hollywood royalty, Warren Beatty is it — and not just because of his looks and charm but his skills as an actor and filmmaker. None of those attributes, however, could save his latest movie — his first as a director in 20 years — in which he played a kooky yet sexually potent Howard Hughes. Beatty has bounced back from worse (remember “Ishtar?”), but this movie put a serious dent in his crown.

Letdown: 'Birth of a Nation' (Credit: TNS/Fox Searchlight Pictures) (Credit: TNS/Fox Searchlight Pictures) Following the #OscarsSoWhite outcry, this film seemed the answer to Hollywood’s prayers. Little-known actor Nate Parker pulled himself up by his industry bootstraps to direct and co-write an ambitious film about a slave rebellion, and clinched a record-breaking $17.5 million deal at Sundance. The Oscars were in the bag — but then came revelations about Parker’s years-old rape charge. He’d been acquitted, but the damage was done to Parker and to his Oscar hopes. It’s a sad fate for what was otherwise a solid and well-crafted film.

Letdown: Justin Bieber (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Yes, The Biebs cobbled together a halfway-decent album with “Purpose” last year. But by the time his tour reached Barclays Center in May, he seemed so bored he didn’t even bother to hold his mic to his mouth as he lip-synced, and he forgot to sing his No. 1 single “Love Yourself” until someone reminded him.

Letdown: Zedd & Aloe Blacc (Credit: Invision for M&M'S/Diane Bondareff) (Credit: Invision for M&M'S/Diane Bondareff) It’s tougher and tougher to call out anyone as sellouts, but “Candyman” (Interscope) from unlikely duo Zedd & Aloe Blaccis an M&M’s commercial masquerading as a song. From the lazy, wilted lyrics to the EDM buildup and drop, it sounds like an “SNL” parody of a pop single.

Letdown: Corey Feldman (Credit: RW/MediaPunch/IPx/RW) (Credit: RW/MediaPunch/IPx/RW) This award should probably go to the “Today” show for booking Corey Feldman and his band to perform rather than Feldman himself, but he is responsible for the freakishly bad single “Go 4 It” and the frighteningly tone-deaf appearance that went with it. Um, all publicity is good publicity?

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Letdown: 'Crisis in Six Scenes' (Credit: Amazon Prime Video'/Jessica Miglio) (Credit: Amazon Prime Video'/Jessica Miglio) One of the greatest of film careers is humbled by the humble tube (or streaming service, Amazon Prime). Talky, tired and tame, it was (per our review) also full of “ersatz Woody Allen jokes that sound suspiciously like ones reworked many times before.” Woody’s career survived, but likely won’t test these TV waters again.

Letdown: 'Vinyl'/'Divorce' (Credit: AP/Craig Blankenhorn) (Credit: AP/Craig Blankenhorn) Mick Jagger meets Terence Winter (of “The Sopranos”) meets Bobby Cannavale meets the ’70s Manhattan music scene . . . meets cancellation. Meanwhile, another HBO letdown: “Divorce,” made more disappointing by the obvious fact that this represented the return to TV of Sarah Jessica Parker, who couldn’t save this leaden series.

Letdown: 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' (Credit: FOX/Steve Wilkie) (Credit: FOX/Steve Wilkie) At the extreme outer realms of the reboot boom came Fox's re-imagining of one of the enduring cult landmarks of our time — which itself was from the extreme outer realms of pop culture way back in the ’70s. But instead of re-imagining, it only reconfirmed the obvious: Some stuff (or at least stuff like this) should just be left alone. Homage was the intent, but as fans well know, this movie doesn’t submit well to homage. Catcalls and thrown underwear — yes — but homage, no.

Letdown: Paramour (Credit: Richard Thermine) (Credit: Richard Thermine) We needn’t be shocked that Cirque du Soleil’s attempt to make a Broadway musical was a dud. The show, rumored to cost $25 million, definitely has the best trampoline-powered rooftop chase scene I’ve ever seen onstage. But the multinational giant behind the musical was unable to merge its gravity- defying spectacle with a traditional song-and-story musical. (“Paramour” is scheduled to close in April so the owners of the Lyric Theatre can remodel it for the probable arrival from London next year of the two-part megahit “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”)

Letdown: 'The Cherry Orchard' (Credit: Joan Marcus) (Credit: Joan Marcus) What in Chekhov’s world happened to the Roundabout Theatre Company’s much-anticipated revival of this masterpiece? Where to start? Diane Lane, so unerringly transparent throughout her major movie career, was just earnest and uncomfortable. British director Simon Godwin’s production banged Chekhov’s indirect complexity on the head with obviousness and, perhaps most surprising, Stephen Karam, the Tony-winning playwright of the almost Chekhovian “The Humans,” failed to find what makes these characters so fascinating. Joel Grey, however, in the small role of the old servant, was riveting.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Letdown: 'Oh, Hello on Broadway' (Credit: Peter Yang) (Credit: Peter Yang) Someone, somewhere obviously finds hilarity in this shaggy exercise in absurdity in which two comedians, Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, pretend to be two aging, delusional, proudly nerdy losers from the Upper West Side. If the word “tuna” strikes you as intrinsically funny, this could be your show.

Letdown: The final word (Credit: Feminist Press) (Credit: Feminist Press) To fall in love with a book written by an author who passed away before its publication is a form of literary heartbreak, and 2016 was the year for it. Paul Kalanithi (“When Breath Becomes Air”), Elizabeth Swados (“Walking the Dog”) and Kathleen Collins (“Whatever Happened to Interracial Love?”) never knew how warmly their books were received.

Letdown: Elena Ferrante revealed (Credit: istock) (Credit: istock) Was there anybody who really needed to know the identity of Ferrante, the pseudonymous Italian author whose intense Neapolitan novels (“My Brilliant Friend,” etc.) made her a cult figure worldwide? Apparently not: Italian journalist Claudio Gatti’s outing of translator Anita Raja was received with boos, hisses and talk that the publicity-shy Raja would retire from writing in reaction.

Letdown: Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/BEN STANSALL) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/BEN STANSALL) Some authors and readers were nonplused that a world-famous songwriter won this year’s Nobel Prize for Literature (whither Philip Roth?), but even those who were thrilled about it had the wind taken out of their sails by the winner’s lack of interest. “Pre-existing commitments” prevented Bob Dylan from attending the Nobel Prize ceremony? Oh, Bob.

Surprise: Hugh Grant (Credit: Pathe) (Credit: Pathe) He’s long been known for playing lovable cads, but in “Florence Foster Jenkins,” the 56-year-old Hugh Grant turns in the performance of a lifetime. As the doting-yet-cheating spouse of an addlebrained socialite (Meryl Streep), Grant has never been funnier, wittier or more charming. The actor is infamously disdainful of his own profession, but here’s hoping Grant earns his first-ever Oscar nomination.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Surprise: Hailee Steinfeld (Credit: AP/Murray Close) (Credit: AP/Murray Close) Hailee Steinfeld came out of nowhere as the young star of the Coen brothers’ “True Grit” (2010), but despite an Oscar nod she hasn’t shone as brightly since. That changed this year with “The Edge of Seventeen,” in which Steinfeld is thoroughly endearing as a cranky, self-obsessed high schooler. It’s a wonderful film and a wonderful role that ought to reintroduce this 19-year-old actress to audiences.

Surprise: Oliver Stone (Credit: Open Road Films/Jürgen Olczyk) (Credit: Open Road Films/Jürgen Olczyk) Oliver Stone, the excitable director of “JFK” and “Platoon” isn’t exactly known for his moderate politics or nuanced worldview. Yet in “Snowden,” starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as NSA hacker Edward Snowden, Stone reined himself in and tried to wrestle with the very real debate between privacy, transparency and national security. As for what tone the director might strike during the new Trump era — well, that may be another story.

Surprise: Beyoncé (Credit: Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox) (Credit: Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox) Basically, 2016 was filled with one Beyoncé surprise after another. She crashed Coldplay’s halftime show. She unleashed “Lemonade” as a video album in an HBO special. She stole the MTV Video Music Awards with a stunning, unexpected mini-concert. She even showed up unannounced at the Country Music Association Awards to perform with the Dixie Chicks and at a Hillary Clinton rally to offer her endorsement.

Surprise: Axl Rose (Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Amy Harris) (Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Amy Harris) Queen Bey aside, did anyone else have a more surprising year than Axl Rose? Not only did he reunite with Slash for a powerful Guns N’ Roses tour, fittingly dubbed the “Not in This Lifetime Tour,” but he fronted AC/DC so the Aussie rockers could complete their tour — all with a renewed sense of excitement and without incident.

Surprise: Kim Kardashian (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS/Larry Busacca) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS/Larry Busacca) Apparently Kim Kardashian knows exactly what she’s doing. The way she executed a public relations takedown of Taylor Swift over several months, across several media platforms, was so masterful that PR pros were shocked. It doesn’t exactly clear Kanye West of using crass terms to describe Swift in “Famous,” but it does show that her husband was telling the truth — that he really did run the idea past Swift.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Surprise: Hodor (Kristian Nairn) (Credit: HBO) (Credit: HBO) Hodor’s surprisingly moving genesis story had all of us fooled. While holding the door against an army of wights, he allowed Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and Meera (Ellie Kendrick) to escape, but then, in a wild time-loop twist, Bran warged — or mind-melded, roughly speaking — into Hodor as a young boy, who then witnessed his own death as a man. The young boy is driven mad and nearly mute while witnessing his own death, but is also fated to repeat one word over and over, “hodor,” or “hold the door . . .” In terms of surprises, this was far more satisfying than the return of one Jon Snow (Kit Harington) — whose return to life was not merely expected by fans, but demanded by them.

Surprise: 'High Maintenance'/'Search Party' (Credit: HBO/Craig Blankenhorn) (Credit: HBO/Craig Blankenhorn) A tie! Let’s start with the latter: Who really figured that a series based on a cult Vimeo series about a pot dealer named The Guy (Ben Sinclair) would be anything more than a cloud of smoke (umm, pot smoke)? This HBO six-parter did reprise some of the web standouts, but offered something more too — a deeper look into some private, melancholy lives. Meanwhile, “Search Party” — knocked off by TBS over a week — reconfirmed star Alia Shawkat’s considerable gifts as a comic and dramatic actress. Her series was the surprise winner of the year.

Surprise: 'Streets of Compton' (Credit: eOne Entertainment/A&E Network) (Credit: eOne Entertainment/A&E Network) No one appeared to have seen this short-run doc series on Compton, California, narrated by rapper The Game, that aired last summer on A&E. A shame because it was informative, cautionary and thoughtful. Surprise!

Surprise: Lin-Manuel Miranda (Credit: Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro/Theo Wargo) (Credit: Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro/Theo Wargo) It might seem that the creator-star of “Hamilton” wouldn’t need to surprise anyone for a while. But here he is — that is, everywhere — extending his shot into crossover iconography on late-night TV, in nonstop tweets, making pleas to help Puerto Rico’s debt crises, hosting a PBS art series, overseeing the “Hamilton Mixtape,” plus a book and documentary about the megahit. He also has a starring role in the remake of “Mary Poppins,” wrote songs for Disney’s newest hit, “Moana,” is producer and co-composer for a live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” and is the creative producer of “The Kingkiller Chronicle,” both the film and tie-in TV series. By the time you read this, I’m sure he will be doing more.

Surprise: Jake Gyllenhaal (Credit: ?Stephanie Berger Photography. /©Stephanie Berger.) (Credit: ?Stephanie Berger Photography. /©Stephanie Berger.) Jake Gyllenhaalr dazzled in a three-night semi-staged concert of “Sunday in the Park With George,” Stephen Sondheim’s Pulitzer-winning masterwork. We knew that the actor can do stage work (especially in “Constellations,” opposite Ruth Wilson of “The Affair”) and we sort of knew he could sing (“Little Shop of Horrors” at Encores! Off-Center). But who knew he could sing the role created by Mandy Patinkin, who really can sing. Gyllenhaal co-starred with Annaleigh Ashford in a gala for City Center Encores! And it was so glorious that a smart Broadway producer is going to open it this winter at the new Hudson Theatre.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE