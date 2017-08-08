You haven’t summered in the Hamptons until you’ve rubbed shoulders with the literati at the annual East Hampton Authors Night, under the big white tent in the field on Maidstone Lane. Since 2005, this cocktail reception/book signing has brought authors from near and far — with as many as 2,500 guests — for an evening benefiting the East Hampton Library. It’s the literary event of the season on the East End.

This year, Authors Night takes place on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 5. Tickets, $100, are available at the door, and offer you the opportunity to mix and mingle, sample hors d’oeuvres (including pulled pork sliders from Smokin’ Wolf BBQ and a raw bar), sip wines from East Hampton’s Domaine Franey and quaff ales from Montauk Brewing Company.

Tickets are also on sale, starting at $300, for post-reception dinners at local homes, for the chance to meet your favorite authors in a more personal setting.

With 100 authors present to sign copies of their books — including Ann Brashares, Robert A. Caro, Dick Cavett and Jessica Seinfeld — you might not know where to turn first. Here are six not to miss:

Alec Baldwin. The actor and Massapequa native is the event’s founding honorary chairman and a regular attendee. This year, he’ll take up book signing duties as well, since his memoir, “Nevertheless” — recounting his youth on Long Island and subsequent show business career — was published in April. His wife, Hilaria Baldwin, will sign copies of “The Living Clearly Method.”

Elizabeth Vargas. The longtime broadcast journalist and co-anchor of ABC News’ “20/20” laid bare her soul in last year’s “Between Breaths,” a memoir of her struggles with anxiety and alcoholism.

Alan Alda. The former Water Mill resident, known for his Emmy-winning role on “M*A*S*H,” will be on hand with his new book, “If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look on My Face?,” inspired by his work at the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook University.

Janine di Giovanni. Respected for her war reporting from around the globe, the Middle East editor of Newsweek and contributing editor at Vanity Fair comes to Authors Night with a timely new release, “The Morning They Came For Us: Dispatches From Syria.”

Chris Whipple. The award-winning TV news producer (“60 Minutes,” “PrimeTime”) has just published a book that is unexpectedly topical: “The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency.” If you can buttonhole him, ask him his thoughts on Donald Trump, Reince Priebus and John Kelly.

David Salle. The postmodern painter, whose work hangs in MoMA, the Whitney and many other top-flight museums, is the author of “How to See: Looking, Thinking and Talking About Art.”