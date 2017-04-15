Tuesday, April 18

Actors Paul Sorvino and Dee Dee Sorvino talk about and sign copies of their new cookbook, “Pinot, Pasta, and Parties.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Wednesday, April 19

Julie Shigekuni, a University of New Mexico creative writing professor and novelist (“In Plain View”), reads from and discusses her work, part of the “Writers Speak” series. Reception at 6:30 p.m., reading at 7 p.m., Radio Lounge, Chancellors Hall, second floor, Stony Brook Southampton campus, 39 Tuckahoe Rd., Southampton; 631-632-5030, stonybrook.edu/mfa

Thursday, April 20

Massapequa resident Linda Maria Frank, former forensic science teacher and author of the Annie Tillery Mystery series, gives a talk on DNA analysis. Register in advance. At 7 p.m., Lindenhurst Memorial Library, 1 Lee Ave., Lindenhurst; 631-957-7755, lmlonline.org

Saturday, April 22

Young adult authors Patty Blount of Farmingdale, Karuna Riazi of North Babylon, Gae Polisner of Greenlawn, Mark Alpert, Zoraida Córdova, Matthew Loux and Adam Silvera participate in a panel discussion about their work. Free with online registration. At 10 a.m., St. Joseph’s College, third floor, McGann Conference Center, O’Connor Hall, 155 W. Roe Blvd., Patchogue; authorsunlimited.org

East Hampton writer Dava Sobel, author of “Galileo’s Daughter” and “Longitude,” discusses and signs copies of her new book, “The Glass Universe: How the Ladies of the Harvard Observatory Took the Measure of the Stars.” At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com

Sunday, April 23

Erik Larson, author of “The Devil in the White City” and “In the Garden of Beasts,” discusses “Dead Wake: The Last Crossing of the Lusitania,” the Long Island Reads selection for 2017. Free with advanced registration online. At 2 p.m., Hillwood Recital Hall, Tilles Center, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville; longislandreads.org