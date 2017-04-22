Sunday, April 23

Former Suffolk County Poet Laureate Tammy Nuzzo-Morgan (“Let Me Tell You Something”) is named Long Island Poet of the Year and reads from her work. At 2 p.m., Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site and Interpretive Center, 246 Old Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station; 631-427-5240, waltwhitman.org

Monday, April 24

Former New York Yankees public relations director Marty Appel talks about and signs copies of “Casey Stengel: Baseball’s Greatest Character.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Wednesday, April 26

Former Human Rights Campaign president Joe Solmonese discusses and signs copies of “The Gift of Anger: Use Passion to Build Not Destroy.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Thursday, April 27

Tia Keenan talks about and signs copies of “The Art of the Cheese Plate: Pairings, Recipes, Style, Attitude.” Advance registration, $36, includes cheese and beer tasting. At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com

Saturday, April 29

Independent Bookstore Day is being observed by local booksellers Book Hampton (631-324-4939, bookhampton.com), Dolphin Bookshop (516-767-2650; thedolphinbookshop.com) and Turn of the Corkscrew (516-764-6000; turnofthecorkscrew.com) with a variety of activities, including author appearances, readings, panel discussions and more. Call or check their websites for details.