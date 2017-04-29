Sunday, April 30
Poet Dana Gioia, former chair of the National Endowment for the Arts, is honored with the Walt Whitman Champion of Literacy Award; he’ll read from “99 Poems: New and Selected.” At 2 p.m., Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site and Interpretive Center, 246 Old Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station; 631-427-5240 ext. 111, waltwhitman.org
Most popular
Monday, May 1
Social worker Mary Buser, author of “Lockdown on Rikers: Shocking Stories of Abuse and Injustice at New York’s Notorious Jail,” discusses her book with bookseller Carol Hoenig for the Chapters Rap podcast. At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com
Wednesday, May 3
Louise Penny discusses her new Chief Inspector Gamache Novel, “A Great Reckoning.” Advance ticket, $20, includes book. At 7 p.m., Hays Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-323-4444, madisontheatreny.org
Thursday, May 4
Former Newsday reporter Robert Polner and former New York State senator Seymour P. Lachman discuss their book “Failed State: Dysfunction and Corruption in an American Statehouse.” At 2 p.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave., Great Neck; 516-466-8055, greatnecklibrary.org
Martha Hall Kelly talks about and signs copies of her novel “Lilac Girls.” At 7:30 p.m., East Meadow Public Library, 1886 Front St., East Meadow; 516-794-2570, eastmeadow.info
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.