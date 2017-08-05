Sunday, Aug 6
Television news producer and author Chris Whipple discusses “The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency,” part of the Conversations with the Author series. Tickets $20; register in advance. At 5 p.m., Quogue Library, 90 Quogue St., Quogue; 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org
Most popular
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Bayville author Bill Bleyer talks about “Sagamore Hill: Theodore Roosevelt’s Summer White House.” At 1 p.m., Hicksville Public Library, 169 Jerusalem Ave., Hicksville; 516-931-1417, hicksvillelibrary.org
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Nadia Hashimi discusses her new novel, “A House Without Windows.” At 7 p.m., Rockville Centre Library, 221 N. Village Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-766-6257, rvclibrary.org
Friday, Aug. 11
Authors Victoria Redel (“Before Everything”) and Sheila Kohler (“Once We Were Sisters”) discuss their work. Register in advance. At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com
Saturday, Aug. 12
Colson Whitehead reads from and signs copies of his novel “The Underground Railroad,” winner of the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. Seating is limited. At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com
Authors Night, the annual cocktail party and book signing to benefit the East Hampton Library, brings 100 writers together, including Alec Baldwin, Ann Brashares, Robert A. Caro, Pamela Paul and Elizabeth Vargas. At 5 p.m., Field 4, Maidstone Lane, East Hampton. Reception tickets $100, includes hors d’oeuvres and wine. Available online at authorsnight.org, by phone at 631-324-0222, ext. 7, or at the event.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.