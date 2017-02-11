Sunday, Feb. 12
Huntington author Jackie Azúa Kramer reads her new children’s book, “The Green Umbrella,” with crafts, a photo booth and snacks. For ages 3-8. At 2 p.m., Huntington Library, 338 Main St., Huntington; 631-427-5655, myhpl.org
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Medford resident and Iraq War veteran Salvatore A. Esposito discusses and signs copies of “The Sure Mercies.” At 11 a.m., Suffolk Community College, Islip Arts Building, Room 106, Ammerman Campus, 533 College Rd., Selden; 631-451-4110, sunysuffolk.edu
Wednesday, Feb. 15
A.J. Sidransky reads and signs copies of “Forgiving Maximo Rothman.” At 7:30 p.m., East Meadow Library, 1886 Front St., East Meadow; 516-794-2570, eastmeadow.info
Thursday, Feb. 16
Freeport author Ramona L. Mejia discusses her romance novel “Destiny.” At 7 p.m., Freeport Memorial Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd., Freeport; 516-379-3274, freeportlibrary.info
Sunday, Feb. 19
Rabbi Yamin Levy, a Great Neck resident, discusses and signs copies of “Sababa.” At 2 p.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave., Great Neck; 516-466-8055, greatnecklibrary.org
