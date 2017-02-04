Monday, Feb. 6
Poet Kate Fox (“Fox Populi”) hosts a reading with Suffolk County Poet Laureate Robert J. Savino and poet Margarette Wahl, with an open mic. At 7:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, Huntington Square Shopping Center, 4000 E. Jericho Tpke., East Northport; 631-462-0208
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Journalist Julie Scelfo discusses and signs copies of “The Women Who Made New York.” At 7 p.m., The Dolphin Bookshop & Cafe, 299 Main St., Port Washington, 516-767-2650, thedolphinbookshop.com
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Lake Grove author Reed Farrel Coleman talks about and signs copies of his new Gus Murphy thriller, “What You Break.” At 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 600 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove; 631-724-0341
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Great River resident Jack Batcher reads his children’s book “Burnt Eggs and Scrambled Toast,” for ages 3-5. $3, includes craft activity and hot cocoa. At 10:30 a.m., The Ward Melville Educational & Cultural Center, Stony Brook Village Center, 97P Main St., Stony Brook; 631-689-5888, stonybrookvillage.com
Helen Simonson, author of “Major Pettigrew’s Last Stand” and “The Summer Before the War,” reads from and discusses her work, part of the “Writers Speak” series. Reception at 6:30, reading at 7 p.m. at Radio Lounge, Chancellors Hall, Stony Brook Southampton, 39 Tuckahoe Rd., Southampton; 631-632-5030, stonybrook.edu/mfa
Saturday, Feb. 11
Public television writer and producer Marion Lear Swaybill discusses and signs copies of “Oysters: A Celebration in the Raw.” At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com
