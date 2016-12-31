Thursday, Jan. 5
Carol Goodman (“The Night Villa,” “Arcadia Falls”) reads from and signs copies of her new suspense novel, “River Road.” At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com
Friday, Jan. 6
Huntington native Greg Dybec, managing editor of Elite Daily, speaks about and signs copies of his new book, “The Art of Living Other People’s Lives: Stories, Confessions, and Memorable Mistakes.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com
