Sunday, Jan. 15
Afua Ansong, Otilia Aguilar, Ursula Hegi, Tracy M. King-Sanchez, Roger Rosenblatt, Grace Schulman, Philip Schultz and others read selections from works on democracy, diversity and free expression. At 4 p.m., Duke Lecture Hall, Chancellors Hall, Stony Brook Southampton, 39 Tuckahoe Rd., Southampton; 631-996-4421, writersresist.org
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones talks about and signs copies of “Lonely Boy: Tales of a Sex Pistol.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com
Friday, Jan. 20
Bayville author Bill Bleyer discusses his book “Sagamore Hill: Theodore Roosevelt’s Summer White House.” At 12:15 p.m., Port Washington Public Library, One Library Dr., Port Washington; 516-883-4400, pwpl.org
Saturday, Jan. 21
Suffolk County Community College lecturer Christopher Claude Verga discusses his book “Civil Rights on Long Island.” $5 admission includes book, light refreshments and current exhibits; please register. At 1 p.m., Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 W. Main St., Riverhead; 631-727-2881 ext. 100, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org
Sunday, Jan. 22
Great Neck author Noah Lederman talks about and signs copies of “A World Erased: A Grandson’s Search for His Family’s Holocaust Secrets.” At 2 p.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave., Great Neck; 516-466-8055, greatnecklibrary.org
