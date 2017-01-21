Tuesday, Jan. 24
Huntington resident William P. Tucker discusses and signs copies of his historical novel, “The Inheritance.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Port Washington author and New York Times sports columnist George Vecsey is interviewed by Randy Cohen, former Ethicist for The New York Times, for a future NPR radio broadcast of “Person Place Thing,” followed by sports trivia for the audience. At 7 p.m., Port Washington Library, One Library Dr., Port Washington; 516-883-4400, pwpl.org
Thursday, Jan. 26
Former Newsday reporter Edward Hershey talks about and signs copies of his memoir, “The Scorekeeper: Reflecting on Big Games and Big Stories, Brooklyn Roots and Jewish-American Culture, the Craft of Reporting and the Art of Spin.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com
Port Washington author Lorraine Miller talks about and signs copies of “A Year of Daily Gratitude: A Guided Journal for Creating Thankfulness Every Day.” At 7 p.m., The Dolphin Bookshop, 299 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-2650, thedolphinbookshop.com
Saturday, Jan. 28
Sag Harbor poet Anthony Brandt reads from his new collection, “The Fast.” At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com
