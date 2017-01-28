Tuesday, Jan. 31
Muttontown author Brenda Janowitz discusses and signs copies of her novel “The Dinner Party.” At 7 p.m., Peninsula Public Library, 280 Central Ave., Lawrence; 516-239-3262, peninsulapublic.org
Most popular
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Syosset author Cindy Sommer reads from her children’s book “Saving Kate’s Flowers,” Admission $3, includes craft activity and hot cocoa, for ages 3-5. At 10:30 a.m., The Ward Melville Educational & Cultural Center, Stony Brook Village Center, 97P Main Street on the Harbor, Stony Brook; 631-689-5888, stonybrookvillage.com
Thursday, Feb. 2
Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook talks about and signs copies of his new memoir, “Substance: Inside New Order.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com
Saturday, Feb. 4
Durell Godfrey, illustrator and contributing photographer to the East Hampton Star, talks about “Color Your Happy Home: A Coloring Book.” At 4 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com
Sunday, Feb. 5
Rocky Point resident Joseph Flammer discusses his books “UFOs Over Long Island, New York” and “UFOs Over America: Scariest Cases.” At 2 p.m., Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave., Great Neck; 516-466-8055, greatnecklibrary.org
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.