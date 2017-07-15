Sunday, July 16
Julie Scelfo, a frequent contributor to The New York Times and a former Newsweek correspondent, talks about her book, “The Women Who Made New York,” part of the Conversations with the Author series. Tickets are $20; register in advance. At 5 p.m., Quogue Library, 90 Quogue St., Quogue; 631-653-4224, ext. 101, quoguelibrary.org
Tuesday, July 18
Author Fiona Davis has two events to discuss and sign copies of her novel, “The Dollhouse.” The first is at 2 p.m., Glen Cove Public Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Cove; 516-676-2130, glencovelibrary.org; registration is suggested. Then, at 6:30 p.m., join a discussion before the author’s appearance at 7:30 p.m. at the East Meadow Library, 1886 Front St., East Meadow; 516-794-2570, eastmeadow.info
Thursday, July 20
Bayville author Bill Bleyer talks about his latest book, “Fire Island Lighthouse: Long Island’s Welcoming Beacon.” At 2 p.m., Syosset Library, 225 South Oyster Bay Rd., Syosset; 516-921-7161, syossetlibrary.org
Friday, July 21
Jill Santopolo talks about and signs copies of her debut novel, “The Light We Lost.” At 7 p.m., Southampton Books, 16 Hampton Rd., Southampton; 631-283-0270, southampton-books.com
Saturday, July 22
Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, talks about and signs copies of “A World in Disarray: American Foreign Policy and the Crisis of the Old Order.” Register in advance. At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com
