Monday, July 24

Plainview native Allison Kugel talks about and signs copies “Journaling Fame: A Memoir of a Life Unhinged and on the Record.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Tuesday, July 25

East Hampton journalist Annette Hinkle talks about “Sag Harbor: 100 Years of Film in the Village,” preregister. A portion of all book sale proceeds goes to the Sag Harbor Partnership to help rebuild the cinema. At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Wednesday, July 26

Sag Harbor author Tom Clavin discusses and signs copies of “Dodge City: Wyatt Earp, Bat Masterson, and the Wickedest Town in the American West.” At noon, The Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Rd., Southampton; 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Friday, July 28

John Freeman Gill talks about and signs copies of his novel “The Gargoyle Hunters.” Register in advance. At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Sunday, July 30

Crime novelist and former prosecutor Linda Fairstein discusses her new book, “Deadfall,” with Garden City author Nelson DeMille, sponsored by Turn of the Corkscrew. $35 ticket includes a copy of the book. At 2 p.m., Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-323-4444, madisontheatreny.org