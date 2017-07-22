Monday, July 24
Plainview native Allison Kugel talks about and signs copies “Journaling Fame: A Memoir of a Life Unhinged and on the Record.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com
Most popular
Tuesday, July 25
East Hampton journalist Annette Hinkle talks about “Sag Harbor: 100 Years of Film in the Village,” preregister. A portion of all book sale proceeds goes to the Sag Harbor Partnership to help rebuild the cinema. At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com
Wednesday, July 26
Sag Harbor author Tom Clavin discusses and signs copies of “Dodge City: Wyatt Earp, Bat Masterson, and the Wickedest Town in the American West.” At noon, The Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Rd., Southampton; 631-283-0774, myrml.org
Friday, July 28
John Freeman Gill talks about and signs copies of his novel “The Gargoyle Hunters.” Register in advance. At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com
Sunday, July 30
Crime novelist and former prosecutor Linda Fairstein discusses her new book, “Deadfall,” with Garden City author Nelson DeMille, sponsored by Turn of the Corkscrew. $35 ticket includes a copy of the book. At 2 p.m., Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-323-4444, madisontheatreny.org
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.