Sunday, July 9
David Oshinsky, author of “Bellevue: Three Centuries of Medicine and Mayhem at America’s Most Storied Hospital,” discusses his work, part of the Conversations with the Author program. $20, register in advance. At 5 p.m., Quogue Library, 90 Quogue St., Quogue; 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org
Most popular
Tuesday, July 11
Young adult writers A.J. Hartley, author of the “Steeplejack” novels; Cora Carmack, author of “Roar;” and Sarah Beth Durst, author of “The Queens of Renthia” series, discuss their books with Tor Books editor Diana Pho. At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com
Thursday, July 13
Montauk fishermen John Aldridge and Anthony Sosinski talk about and sign copies of “A Speck in the Sea: A Story of Survival and Rescue.” Register in advance. At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com
Friday, July 14
Actors Betty Buckley, Blythe Danner, Richard Kind and Maulik Pancholy read stories from the new issue of The Southampton Review. The show will be recorded for a future “Selected Shorts” radio broadcast. Tickets, available online, are $30, $15 for all students. At 7:30 p.m., Avram Theater Southampton, 39 Tuckahoe Rd., Stony Brook Southampton University; 631-632-5027, thesouthamptonreview.com
Saturday, July 15
Matthew Klam discusses his new novel, “Who is Rich?” with poet Billy Collins. At 7 p.m., Southampton Books, 16 Hampton Rd., Southampton; 631-283-0270, southampton-books.com
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.