Camille Perri, a former Great Neck reference librarian and former East Meadow resident, discusses her novel, “The Assistants,” during an interview with Carol Hoenig for the Chapters Rap Podcast. At 7 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre, 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com
Martha Hall Kelly talks about and signs copies of her book, “Lilac Girls: A Novel.” At 2 p.m., Glen Cove Public Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Cove, 516-676-2130, glencovelibrary.org
Alexander McCall Smith (“The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency”) talks about and signs copies of his new novel, “My Italian Bulldozer: A Novel.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com
Julia Dahl (“Invisible City”) talks about and signs copies of her new book, “Conviction: A Novel” (Rebekah Roberts novels series). At 7 p.m., East Meadow Public Library, 1886 Front St., East Meadow, 516-794-2570, eastmeadow.info
Becky Aikman (“Off the Cliff: How the Making of ‘Thelma & Louise’ Drove Hollywood to the Edge”) and a former Newsday reporter, talks about and signs copies of her memoir, “Saturday Night Widows: The Adventures of Six Friends Remaking Their Lives,” hosted by W Connection (Widows Helping Widows), register in advance. At 7 p.m., Barnes and Noble, 1542 Northern Blvd., Manhasset, 516-365-4594
