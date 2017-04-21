Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending April 16.
HARDCOVER
FICTION
Most popular
1. THE BLACK BOOK, by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)
2. STAR WARS: THRAWN, by Timothy Zahn (Del Rey)
3. ALL BY MYSELF, ALONE, by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)
4. ONE PERFECT LIE, by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin’s)
5. TWO FROM THE HEART, by James Patterson, Frank Constantini, Emily Raymond and Brian Sitts (BookShots)
6. THE LOST ORDER, by Steve Berry (Minotaur)
7. NORSE MYTHOLOGY, by Neil Gaiman (Norton)
8. THE BURIAL HOUR, by Jeffery Deaver (Grand Central)
9. MISSISSIPPI BLOOD, by Greg Iles (Morrow)
10. THE WOMEN IN THE CASTLE, by Jessica Shattuck (Morrow)
NONFICTION
1. OLD SCHOOL, by Bill O’Reilly and Bruce Feirstein (Holt)
2. THE TRUE JESUS, by David Limbaugh (Regnery)
3. HILLBILLY ELEGY, by J.D. Vance (Harper)
4. HALLELUJAH ANYWAY, by Anne Lamott (Riverhead)
5. THE SUBTLE ART OF NOT GIVING A [EXPLETIVE], by Mark Manson (HarperOne)
6. ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD (deluxe ed.) (Piggyback)
7. KILLING THE RISING SUN, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)
8. MAKE YOUR BED, by William H. McRaven (Grand Central)
9. THE MAGNOLIA STORY, by Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines (W)
10. UNSHAKEABLE, by Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster)
PAPERBACK
1. ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE, by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
2. THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10, by Ruth Ware (Scout)
3. LILAC GIRLS, by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)
4. HIDDEN FIGURES (movie tie-in), by Margot Lee Shetterly (Morrow)
5. THE NEST, by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney (Ecco)
6. WRITERS OF THE FUTURE, VOL. 33, by L. Ron Hubbard et al. (Galaxy)
7. THE ZOOKEEPER’S WIFE (movie tie-in), by Diane Ackerman (Norton)
8. NO MAN’S LAND, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
9. A DOG’S PURPOSE (movie tie-in), by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)
10. ALL THE MISSING GIRLS, by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)
