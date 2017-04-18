Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending April 9.
HARDCOVER
FICTION
1. THE BLACK BOOK, by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)
2. ALL BY MYSELF, ALONE, by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)
3. THE CHOSEN, by J.R. Ward (Ballantine)
4. THE LOST ORDER, by Steve Berry (Minotaur)
5. NORSE MYTHOLOGY, by Neil Gaiman (Norton)
6. MISSISSIPPI BLOOD, by Greg Iles (Morrow)
7. THE WOMEN IN THE CASTLE, by Jessica Shattuck (Morrow)
8. IF NOT FOR YOU, by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
9. EARTHLY REMAINS, by Donna Leon (Atlantic Monthly)
10. VICIOUS CIRCLE, by C.J. Box (Putnam)
NONFICTION
1. OLD SCHOOL, by Bill O’Reilly and Bruce Feirstein (Holt)
2. HALLELUJAH ANYWAY, by Anne Lamott (Riverhead)
3. THE MOST BEAUTIFUL, by Mayte Garcia (Hachette)
4. HILLBILLY ELEGY, by J.D. Vance (Harper)
5. HEAD STRONG, by Dave Asprey (Harper Wave)
6. TALES FROM THE YAWNING PORTAL (Wizards of the Coast)
7. HASHIMOTO’S PROTOCOL, by Izabella Wentz (HarperOne)
8. THE SUBTLE ART OF NOT GIVING A [EXPLETIVE], by Mark Manson (HarperOne)
9. MAKE YOUR BED, by William H. McRaven (Grand Central)
10. KILLING THE RISING SUN, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)
PAPERBACK
1. ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE, by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
2. LILAC GIRLS, by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)
3. SAGA, VOL. 7, by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples (Image)
4. NO MAN’S LAND, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
5. ALCHEMY OF HERBS, by Rosalee de la Forêt (Hay House)
6. HIDDEN FIGURES (movie tie-in), by Margot Lee Shetterly (Morrow)
7. THE ZOOKEEPER’S WIFE (movie tie-in), by Diane Ackerman (Norton)
8. THE NEST, by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney (Ecco)
9. ON TYRANNY, by Timothy Snyder (Crown/Duggan)
10. ALL THE MISSING GIRLS, by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)
