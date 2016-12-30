Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Nielsen BookScan for the week ending Dec. 25.
HARDCOVER
FICTION
1. THE WHISTLER, by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. CROSS THE LINE, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
3. TWO BY TWO, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
4. THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD, by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
5. NO MAN’S LAND, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
6. SMALL GREAT THINGS, by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
7. TOM CLANCY: TRUE FAITH AND ALLEGIANCE, by Mark Greaney (Putnam)
8. NIGHT SCHOOL, by Lee Child (Delacorte)
9. TURBO TWENTY-THREE, by Janet Evanovich (Bantam)
10. THE CHEMIST, by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown)
NONFICTION
1. KILLING THE RISING SUN, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)
2. THE MAGNOLIA STORY, by Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines (W)
3. BORN TO RUN, by Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster)
4. JESUS ALWAYS, by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
5. SETTLE FOR MORE, by Megyn Kelly (Harper)
6. HILLBILLY ELEGY, by J.D. Vance (Harper)
7. THE UNDOING PROJECT, by Michael Lewis (Norton)
8. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2017 (Guinness World Records)
9. COOKING FOR JEFFREY, by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
10. TOOLS OF TITANS, by Timothy Ferriss (HMH)
PAPERBACK
1. THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)
2. A DOG’S PURPOSE (movie tie-in)W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)
3. ISLAND OF GLASS, by Nora Roberts (Berkley)
4. THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN (movie tie-in), by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)
5. MAGICAL JUNGLE, by Johanna Basford (Penguin)
6. JOHANNA’S CHRISTMAS, by Johanna Basford (Penguin)
7. THE DR. SEUSS COLORING BOOK (Random House)
8. HIDDEN FIGURES (movie tie-in), by Margot Lee Shetterly (Morrow)
9. MY GRANDMOTHER ASKED ME TO TELL YOU . . ., by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)
10. THOMAS JEFFERSON AND THE TRIPOLI PIRATES, by Brian Kilmeade and Don Yaeger (Sentinel)
