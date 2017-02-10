Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Feb. 5.
HARDCOVER
FICTION
Most popular
1. NEVER NEVER, by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)
2. RIGHT BEHIND YOU, by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)
3. THE WHISTLER, by John Grisham (Doubleday)
4. THE GIRL BEFORE, by J.P. Delaney (Ballantine)
5. THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD, by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
6. THE MISTRESS, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
7. TWO BY TWO, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
8. THE CHEMIST, by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown)
9. SMALL GREAT THINGS, by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
10. CROSS THE LINE, by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
NONFICTION
1. HILLBILLY ELEGY, by J.D. Vance (Harper)
2. KILLING THE RISING SUN, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)
3. TOOLS OF TITANS, by Timothy Ferriss (HMH)
4. JESUS ALWAYS, by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
5. THREE DAYS IN JANUARY, by Bret Baier (Morrow)
6. THE MAGNOLIA STORY, by Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines (W)
7. NOTHING TO PROVE, by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)
8. ATLAS OBSCURA, by Joshua Foer, Dylan Thuras, Ella Morton (Workman)
9. FOOD, HEALTH, AND HAPPINESS, by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)
10. THE BOOK OF JOY, by Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu (Avery)
PAPERBACK
1. HIDDEN FIGURES (movie tie-in), by Margot Lee Shetterly (Morrow)
2. A DOG’S PURPOSE (movie tie-in), by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)
3. MY GRANDMOTHER ASKED ME TO TELL YOU . . ., by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)
4. UNINVITED, by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
5. THE WIDOW, by Fiona Barton (Berkley)
6. FIFTY SHADES DARKER (movie tie-in), by E.L. James (Vintage)
7. ALL THE MISSING GIRLS, by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)
8. THE GAMES, by James Patterson (Grand Central)
9. THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)
10. GREEN SMOOTHIES FOR LIFE, by J.J. Smith (Atria)
